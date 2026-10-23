Consultation launched on plans to put new power lines underground in Wales

The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on plans to put new 11-132kV electricity lines underground wherever possible, as part of a move to end the use of large steel pylons for devolved power lines in Wales.

Under the proposed policy, overhead alternatives would be permitted only where certain planning tests are met and installation is via low wooden poles or equivalent, less intrusive infrastructure.

The consultation is now seeking views on how best to implement the change, with consideration of the design and operation of the policy.

As Wales moves towards cleaner energy under the net-zero transition, new electricity infrastructure will be needed to meet demand from homes, businesses and transport.

The Welsh Government says it wants to balance this need with the potential impact on local communities, the environment and costs.

Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, said: “We’re delivering on our manifesto commitment to end the use of steel lattice pylons and ensuring the default position for new electricity lines in Wales are underground.

“The transition to a low-carbon energy system is central to our ambition to reach net zero by 2040 and to deliver our productivity mission.

“We know the necessary changes in the way energy is generated and used in Wales will require new grid infrastructure, however we also know that new infrastructure can impact on the communities and the environment that hosts it.

“We want to see infrastructure that is sensitively designed to minimise impacts on the environment and the communities that host them, while offering the maximum benefits for Wales.”

Andrew RT Davies, Shadow Minister for Farming and the Environment, said: “We welcome this consultation and the move towards making underground cables the default for new electricity lines in Wales.

“We have consistently campaigned to protect our countryside and beautiful rural landscapes from the threat posed by huge steel pylons, particularly when less intrusive alternatives are available.

“We recognise that Wales needs a modern electricity network to support economic growth, but communities should not have to accept eyesores across our beautiful natural landscapes, which must be conserved.”

The consultation is available here.

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