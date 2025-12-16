Consultation launched on potential closure of school just before Christmas

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

The launch of a public consultation on the potential closure of school just before Christmas has been called “deeply concerning” and unfair to local families.

At the May meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, members backed a report of the School Modernisation Working Group which included statutory consultation on proposals to discontinue Manorbier Church in Wales Voluntary Controlled School and Ysgol Clydau in Tegryn.

A plea on behalf of Ysgol Clydau was previously made by Cllr Iwan Ward, local member, who said it was “the heart of our society not just a school, it’s family, a community, an anchor for children who deserve the opportunity to grow”.

He added that closure was “a disaster for the future of education locally” and was “not fair and was not moral”.

The Ysgol Clydau consultation has now been launched, on the eve of a plea to keep the school open being heard at County Hall.

A council statement accompanying the launch of the consultation says: “At its meeting on May 8, Pembrokeshire County Council considered a report of the School Modernisation Working Group which outlined the findings of a review of education provision in the Preseli area.

“In particular the review considered the extent of surplus school places in the area, set against a significant decline in the pupil population.”

A petition, opposing closure of the school, on the council’s own website, generated 648 responses, meaning it crossed the threshold to be heard at full council.

That petition call, along with a similar one for Manorbier school, which also crossed the threshold, with 1,511 signatures, is to be heard by councillors at the December 12 meeting of full council.

The Ysgol Clydau petition states: “We demand that Pembrokeshire County Council reconsider its decision to close Ysgol Clydau and instead prioritise the needs of our community by keeping the school open. We oppose the closure of Ysgol Clydau and call for full public scrutiny before any decision is made.

“We urge you to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the community, listen to our concerns, and work with us to find alternative solutions that support the needs of our children and families.”

Local Senedd Member Paul Davies has voiced his opposition to the proposal to close Ysgol Clydau, describing the timing of the consultation—just before Christmas—as “deeply concerning” and unfair to local families.

Mr Davies also highlighted the impact that closing Ysgol Clydau would have on the local community and the Welsh language.

“Ysgol Clydau is a crucial part of the local community, and its closure would have a huge impact on the local area. It’s unacceptable that this consultation has been launched without any discussion with local stakeholders and announcing it just before Christmas is very disappointing.

“Ysgol Clydau has an excellent reputation and in its most recent Estyn inspection report, inspectors highlighted strong relationships between staff and pupils and a curriculum that makes purposeful use of the local area to ignite curiosity.

“Closing this school would be to the detriment of local families and it would also undermine efforts to protect and promote the Welsh language in the community.”