Consultation launched on relocating mental health crisis service

Nation.Cymru staff

A consultation has been launched on plans to relocate a service for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has identified Cwm Seren at St David’s Park, Carmarthen, as its preferred location for a dedicated adult Section 136 Place of Safety serving Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The service is currently provided at Bryngofal ward in Llanelli, where provision for the three counties was consolidated following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Section 136 of the Mental Health Act gives police emergency powers to take someone experiencing a mental health crisis in a public place to a designated place of safety.

They can be held there for up to 24 hours while they receive an assessment and appropriate support.

The health board said a review of the existing arrangements at Bryngofal had identified environmental and staffing challenges.

A range of alternatives was considered with Dyfed-Powys Police, local authorities, West Wales Action for Mental Health and patient watchdog Llais.

The assessment considered issues including safety, quality of care, patient experience, staffing, sustainability and the health board’s statutory responsibilities.

It concluded that a dedicated facility at Cwm Seren would provide the safest and most sustainable option and allow immediate access to specialist mental health support.

The health board said Carmarthen was also the most central location across its area and would reduce travel times for many patients and professionals travelling from Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

However, no final decision has been made and an engagement exercise on the proposal will run until October 26.

Vulnerable

Andrew Carruthers, chief operating officer at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “People who are experiencing a mental health crisis are often at their most vulnerable and it is essential that we provide a safe, appropriate and supportive environment where they can receive timely assessment and care.

“The preferred option for a dedicated Section 136 Place of Safety at Cwm Seren has been identified following extensive work with our partners and a detailed assessment of a range of possible models.

“However, no decision has yet been made, and it is important that we hear from those who may be affected by this proposal.

“We would encourage service users, carers, staff, partner organisations and local communities to take part in the engagement and share their views.

“Your feedback will help us understand the potential impacts of this change and ensure that all views are considered before any future decisions are made.”

The health board said it would also carry out targeted engagement with people who have experience of using mental health services, supported by mental health organisations.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.