Consultation launched over access to town centre

Lewis Smith – Local democracy reporter

A council has launched a public consultation over plans to improve access to its town centre.

The move from Bridgend County Borough Council comes after a motion looking at the partial de-pedestrianisation of the town centre was backed unanimously by members of the council in January.

At this meeting councillors heard how a number of streets in Bridgend town centre were pedestrianised in 2004, with some describing a situation where people were “desperate” for this policy to be reversed.

Many of these included business owners in places such as Queen Street, Dunraven Place, and Market Street, where the roads only open to traffic between 6pm and 10am, who said a change can’t come soon enough for them with the move deemed “essential” if they are to see regeneration in the coming years.

Cycling

The latest plans which are now up for discussion could eventually see loading and unloading hours extended throughout the town centre’s pedestrianised areas to better support businesses and their customers.

They could also include increasing disabled parking opportunities by converting areas on Derwen Road, along with allowing cycling access in pedestrianised areas with the provision of enhanced cycle parking facilities.

The consultation says while the council recognises some stakeholders will “favour” allowing all traffic to use Queen Street, Dunraven Place, and Market Street, this is not included in the current proposal.

However, it adds all views in the survey are welcomed, with feedback set to be an important part of analysis to determine if “further investigation” is needed for a potential follow-up phase.

Changes

The consultation reads: “In recent years, there have been significant changes to how people use Bridgend town centre.

“These changes have been shaped by several factors, including the relocation of major stores to out-of-town retail parks, the growth of online shopping, the rise in remote services such as online banking, the shift towards home working, and challenges related to accessibility.

“To address these evolving challenges, Bridgend County Borough Council is seeking your feedback on a range of potential improvements to enhance access to Bridgend town centre.”

The consultation which takes between three and ten minutes to complete is now available via Bridgend County Borough Council’s website at beinvolvedbridgend.uk.engagementhq.com/bridgend-town-centre-access

It is the latest development in an issue which has been debated by residents since 2016.

The consultation will be open for residents to give their feedback until May 2, 2025.

