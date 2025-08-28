Consultation launched to give holiday lets more flexibility
New proposals have been suggested to adjust the way tax rules for self-catering holiday let owners are applied.
Since April 2023, self-catering properties must be available for 252 days and actually let for 182 days each year to pay non-domestic rates instead of council tax. The rules were brought in to ensure property owners make a fair contribution to their local community.
The Welsh Government is seeking views on two key changes to the way the rules are applied, to give the sector extra stability.
The first is allowing holiday let owners to use an average of 182 days let over several years. This means those who narrowly miss 182 days letting in the latest year would remain on non-domestic rates if they had achieved it on average over two or three previous years.
The second is allowing up to 14 days of free holidays donated to charity to count towards the 182-day target.
Grace period
The consultation also asks whether councils should consider giving businesses more time to adjust, such as a 12-month grace period before they may have to pay higher council tax rates when they move from non-domestic to domestic classification.
Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford said: “Tourism makes an important contribution to the Welsh economy and to Welsh life. Wales has so much to offer, and we want to ensure we realize that potential in a way that achieves a balance between our communities, businesses, landscapes and visitors.
“We work closely with tourism and hospitality businesses to help address the challenges they face, while ensuring everyone makes a fair contribution towards local economies and funding public services.
“While most holiday let owners are already meeting the new rules brought in from 2023, with 60% of properties meeting the letting criteria, we have listened to those working in the sector and are proposing small changes to the current rules to support them.”
The consultation is open until 20 November. Respond here
The 182 night rule was bound to cause trouble as it is over half the minimum number of nights needed to qualify as a holiday let business in England. This is a logistical nightmare for the valuation office and the councils as they have to change the status of holiday lets on a yearly basis from business to residential and back again depending on the business acheiving the 182 target or not. The valuation office is already under staffed and are taking up to six months to deal with enquiries. While all this is going on some local people with… Read more »
It’s a strange argument that unpopular holiday lets which can’t meet the threshold and are empty most of the time are actually helping local communities by keeping the English out. Who’s to say that by putting it on the market at market rates it can’t be bought by someone from the area looking to upsize, perhaps a GP or solicitor, which in turn frees up a smaller property for other locals to buy.
A totally confused policy with ‘unintended consequences’. I alerted Janet Finch-Saunders MS to the fact a year or so ago that Ceredigion County Council had actually made a loss since the second home premium was introduced in the county i.e raised cumulatively less money than had it not been introduced – Ceredigion CC was actually counting a reduction / loss in one year as a ‘one off’ when it was obviously recurring. Under a FOI request in respect of each council, Janet Finch-Saunders MS found the same as well as with other counties – that is, those that actually bothered… Read more »
And here you are adding to the confusion because the article isn’t about the second home surcharge but the self-catering threshold for non-domestic rates.
But since you raise it can you explain the reasons for this revenue loss you claim? If it’s because increasing a small surcharge to a larger surcharge has meant some properties are no longer being used as second homes and instead are occupied as a main residence paying the standard rate of ctax, then that’s good news because it means the policy has successfully increased the number of properties available for local families.
If you holiday let owners to use an average of 182 days let over several years it will result in complete non-compliance. They’ll just rack up a few years under the threshold, pull the venue for a year out, pay one year normal council tax, then start a fresh period of non-compliance. As for the charity suggestion, this is bizarre. Wales has no control over the charity commission and charities can be set up with a constitution specifically to take advantage of such a trade. The Wolverhampton pensioners society. Free weekend in Wales to all members, membership £200. Eton and… Read more »