Consultation launched to help shape future of live music in city

Swansea Council is urging residents, musicians, businesses, and visitors to take part in a new city-wide audit aimed at shaping the future of live music.

The Music Friendly City audit, commissioned by the council and delivered by Welsh music organisations Trac Cymru and Tŷ Cerdd, will map Swansea’s live music landscape — from small grassroots venues to major performance spaces, and identify ways to help the sector grow.

The audit will collect views through online surveys and in-person consultations, which the council hopes to capture the experiences of audiences, performers, and venue operators to better understand the challenges and opportunities within the city’s thriving music scene.

Swansea is home to a wide range of venues, from intimate independent spaces to the landmark Swansea Arena.

The city has hosted major events and fostered a growing reputation for nurturing Welsh talent. This summer’s Amplitude festival at the LC amphitheatre showcased that enthusiasm, drawing large crowds for a free two-day celebration of local artists and live performance.

Following the festival’s success, the council is investing in upgrades to the amphitheatre, including a new stage canopy and improved facilities with the aim of making the venue a year-round hub for concerts and cultural events.

Cllr Elliott King, Swansea Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Human Rights and Equalities, said the audit was an important step in understanding and supporting the local music ecosystem.

“Live music is a big part of Swansea’s cultural life,” he said. “We’re proud of the incredible talent and energy in our city, and we want to make sure everyone has the chance to enjoy, perform and be inspired by music here.

“Our Music Friendly City audit is a vital step in understanding what’s working, what could be improved, and how we can support the sector to thrive. Recent events like Amplitude and the improvements at the amphitheatre show our commitment to making Swansea a place where music is celebrated and accessible to all.”

He added: “Whether you’re a musician, a venue owner, a fan, or someone who just enjoys a night out, we want to hear from you.”

Three separate surveys — for the public, musicians, and industry professionals — are now open. Face-to-face sessions will also take place at grassroots music venues across the city in the coming weeks. To take part, visit www.trac.cymru/adgmfca or email [email protected]