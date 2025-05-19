Consultation launched to introduce healthier food and drink to Wales’ primary schools

A consultation has been launched into the government’s plans to make changes to the food served in Wales’ schools.

The consultation is seeking feedback on proposals which will see primary school menus increase the amount of fruit and vegetables served, helping more children get their five-a-day, and the introduction of limits for sugary desserts, and fried foods in line with UK dietary guidelines.

The new plans aim to ensure children are offered nutritionally balanced food and drink at school, and that healthy eating is promoted with the aim of improving children’s health and wellbeing.

Research confirms that, on average, children eat too much sugar and don’t eat the recommended amounts of fruit, vegetables and wholegrains.

This contributes to health issues such as childhood obesity, and currently one in four reception-aged children are categorised as overweight or obese in Wales.

The Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales strategy committed the Welsh Government to reviewing the regulations on school food nutrition which apply in all maintained schools in Wales.

Now that the roll out of universal primary free school meals in Wales has been completed, the Welsh Government is fulfilling this commitment, starting with primary schools.

‘Good nutrition’

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said: “Good nutrition is vital for helping young people perform at their best – whether in the classroom, on the pitch, or pursuing their goals.

“Our evidence-based changes to school food rules will help give Welsh children the best start in life while supporting Welsh producers and nurturing a generation of healthy eaters to safeguard the future of our NHS.

“Schools and catering teams across Wales are already working hard to provide nutritious meals for our children and young people. We want to build on the good work already happening to further ensure every child in Wales has access to healthy food. This is why I want to hear from parents, teachers, suppliers, and young people.

“By working together, we can create school food standards that work for everyone – supporting our children’s health today and for their future.”

‘Healthy eating habits’

Rachel Bath, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, added: “Public Health Wales welcomes these proposals for Primary Schools. We know from the evidence that school food standards can positively impact children’s health and wellbeing when used alongside a range of approaches.

“Strengthening these Regulations is a vital step to ensure school food supports lifelong healthy eating habits. We know there is work to do to give all children access to nutritious meals alongside food education and positive dining experiences.

“These changes not only support children’s health but also contribute to a more sustainable food system and local economy. With continued collaboration and clear oversight, school food can be a powerful driver of long-term health and well-being in Wales.”

