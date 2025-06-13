Consultation on council’s ‘customer service’ receives just 22 responses

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A consultation on a proposal to set up a framework that explains how Powys council aims to provide good service to people who contact them – only received 22 responses.

And from these responses the council found out that people don’t like being referred to as their “customers.”

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Economy, Residents and Communities scrutiny committee on Thursday, June 12 councillors received a report of the draft “Customer Experience Framework” which aims to provide universal good service to all who contact the council.

Call centres

Head of digital service Ellen Sullivan gave a presentation on the framework which was consulted upon between March 18 and May 12.

She explained that the framework is needed as the council now has five call centres answering queries from residents across the spectrum of services.

The main customer services team also deal with calls for the Highways Transport and Recycling and Environmental Health departments.

Four further call centres answer enquiries about Income and Awards, Housing, Adult Social Care ( Assist) and Children’s Services (Front Door).

Ms Sullivan “Many years ago the council had one contact centre and now there’s five.

“It was deemed vital to create this framework, without this there’s a danger of inconsistency across those five different centres

“What we’re trying to get to, is no matter how the customer contacts us the service and consistency being offered is the same.”

“This pulls it together.”

Web page

Of 392 visitors to the consultation web page only 5.6 per cent (22) completed the survey.

Former council leader and now cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys Cllr James Gibson-Watt highlighted people’s rejection of the “customer ” label.

The report noted that “Several users objected to being called customers, emphasising their role as taxpayers and employers of the council.”

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “It was an interesting point from the feedback we did get

“Is it appropriate for us to view residents of the county as customers, I just wonder if we need to philosophically think about that for the future.

“The council is not like a private sector business that sells thing over the counter, I wonder whether we ought to take some notice of it.”

Cllr Chole Masefield (Liberal Democrat) said: “I’m not surprise there was a really low response rate.

“I wasn’t really sure what the point of this was, it’s not clear what we are proposing to change it just says we will do better.”

Cllr Masefield believed that “every call” the council received could be an opportunity for feedback and during the consultation period people could have been asked to take part in it.

She added that she was “excited” to see what the next step with the actual performance strategy and plan would be after the framework is agreed.

It is expected that the proposal will go before a Cabinet meeting for a decision soon.

