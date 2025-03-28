Consultation on details of approved conservation area

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

The next stage in making one of south Pembrokeshire’s most scenic estuarial villages a conservation area has been backed by the national park.

Late last year, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park members backed a conservation area status for Cresswell Quay, home to CAMRA award-winning pub the Cresselly Arms.

It has been described as “one of the most scenic villages within the National Park and is highly significant as a very early coal port, retaining several buildings of architectural importance”.

That followed a public consultation being launched for potentially designating Cresswell Quay as a Conservation Area.

Historic

Conservation areas are normally decided without a consultation, but as a senior park officer lives locally it was decided to hold one.

At the March national park meeting, members were asked to approve a public consultation on the draft Cresswell Quay Conservation Area Appraisal and Management Plan.

A report for members said: “The designation of a conservation area at Cresswell Quay recognises the special architectural and historic interest of the village and will ensure that future development either preserves or enhances the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“The designation introduces controls over the demolition of buildings which would require conservation area consent and affords greater protection of works to trees.”

It added: “Further engagement and consultation is proposed on the draft Appraisal and Management Plan. A letter will be sent to all households in the designated conservation area and key stakeholders regarding the consultation. An online engagement event and briefing session will be held for community councils covering the area and any members of the public who want to attend.”

The consultation is expected to last for some eight weeks.

Feedback

Speaking at the meeting, park member Madeline Havard said there was a lot of public perception of “a lot of consultation” over the designation, with this the “next stage” of the process, adding: “The last thing we want is for people not to engage in this element.”

Members unanimously backed the latest consultation.

Once the consultation has taken place, a report on its feedback will be brought back to the park for consideration and to ensure any necessary amendments, prior to adoption, members heard.

In 2024, the Cresselly Arms won the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) pub of the year award for the whole of Wales.

