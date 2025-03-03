Consultation on express coach service between north and south Wales launched
Transport for Wales is launching a public consultation on proposals for a potential new express coach service that would transform connectivity between north and south Wales.
The proposed service would run between Bangor and Carmarthen, cutting journey times by 90 minutes compared to current public transport options.
The express-stop service would call at key town centres and railway stations along Wales’ western coast, including Caernarfon, Porthmadog, Dolgellau, Machynlleth, and Aberystwyth.
Connections
With an expected journey time of 4 hours 45 minutes, the service is being proposed to provide a faster, more convenient travel option for tourists and university students, while improving connections between communities along the western corridor.
Plans include running up to eight coaches per day, with modern on-board facilities suitable for longer journeys and integration with rail services for onward travel.
The public consultation period will run for four weeks from 3rd March, with an online ‘have your say’ page where people can learn about the proposals and share their views via a survey.
Engagement events
TfW will also host three in-person engagement events across the route to meet bus users and potential users to talk more about the service.
- Monday 10th March, 11am – 2pm, Pontio Arts and Innovation Centre, Bangor University, Pontio, Deiniol Rd, Bangor LL57 2TQ
- Thursday 13th March, 12pm – 3pm, Aberystwyth Bus Station, Alexandra Road, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, SY23 1LH
- Friday 14th March, 12pm – 3pm, Carmarthen Bus Station, Bay 1, Blue Street, Carmarthen, SA31 3LQ
Lee Robinson, Executive Director for Regional Transport and Integration at Transport for Wales said: “This proposed service represents an important step in improving sustainable transport options between north and south Wales.
“If you have any thoughts about the proposed service, we encourage everyone to take part in the online survey and help shape this significant transport link for Wales.”
The online platform will be available at from 3rd March here: North to South Wales Express Coach Proposal | Have your say by Transport for Wales
Um, glacial, the speed of a million tons of ice would overtake the workings of this country, I thought this had been achieved years ago, I was wrong…
‘… I thought this had been achieved years ago …’
It was. I recall travelling on a long-distance bus from Chester to Cardiff decades back. Very comfortable, and a really scenic run – even included a ‘relief and refreshment’ stop at Bishop’s Meadow, outside Brecon.
But if you had time issues it was hopeless, because the journey took for ever.
I refer to that particular route…
Fair comment. I can see the sense of this new service, since, by arguably the shortest route, it links a major stop on the north’s railway line with a major stop on the south’s. Presumably the idea is that passengers on the service would be able relatively easily to travel on by rail to parts of the north and the south which they might ultimately want to reach. And that it will arguably reduce the travel time on those earlier and longer ‘Trans-Cambria’ routes, such as the one I remember. There may indeed be a valid argument that it ought… Read more »
I must say, Transport for Wales is doing sterling work. Since taking over the train service to Manchester, the improvements have been substantial—especially in service quality, food and drink offerings, and the celebration of Welsh culture.
Here again, they are making further strides in enhancing the service, proving just what a devolved government can achieve when given the opportunity!
A railway is needed, not more buses!