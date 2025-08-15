Consultation on lifting weight restriction on road bridge ends this weekend

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A consultation on proposals to allow lorries weighing more than 18 tonnes to use a road bridge which was re-decked last year, finishes this weekend.

In June, Cllr Jackie Charlton (Liberal Democrat) the Powys council cabinet member for highways transport and recycling, agreed to start the legal process of implementing a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) to remove the weight restriction from Tafolwern Fawr Bridge.

Cllr Charlton also agreed to restrict the weight limit of vehicles to go over the nearby Bont Bach (Small) Bridge.

Tafolwern Fawr Bridge, which carries the C2175 (county road) over the Afon Laen watercourse at Tafolwern, is around 750 metres west of Llanbrynmair.

Pier

The bridge has been restricted to 18 tonnes since 2001 due to inadequacy of the pier, following a structural assessment.

During the winter of 2023- 2024, the pier partially collapsed.

In September and October last year, work took place to replace the bridge deck, removing the need for a central pier and reinstating the structure to support standard highway loading.

Bont Fach Bridge, which carries the U2303 unclassified county road over the Afon Twymyn watercourse, is only 70 metres to the south west of Tafolwern Fawr Bridge.

Back in 2013, a structural assessment of Bont Fach Bridge was done, and the bridge was deemed capable of carrying vehicles up to a maximum of 18 tonnes.

This restriction was not implemented, as the weight prohibition to Tafolwern Fawr Bridge stopped vehicles getting to the smaller bridge – an alternative route was deemed to be too narrow to allow larger vehicles to get to the bridge.

Deterioration

A report explaining the reasons for the TRO said: “Three general inspections of Bont Fach Bridge have been undertaken since the 2013 assessment.

“No significant further deterioration of the structure has been identified in these inspections, so the council is satisfied that an 18-tonne weight restriction is still appropriate.

“Given that Tafolwern Fawr Bridge has been improved, it is proposed to revoke the permanent weight restriction imposed at the structure, as it is now sufficient for standard highway loading.

“Revoking the weight limit on Tafolwern Fawr Bridge means that it is now essential to impose a permanent weight restriction to Bont Fach Bridge.”

The TRO has been supported by Cllr Gary Mitchell (Plaid Cymru), who is the county councillor for Llanbrynbmair.

To take part in the consultation which ends on Sunday, August 17 visit here.

