Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A month-long consultation on plans for a new energy scheme classed as a ‘Development of National Significance’ has reached its midpoint.

Spanish firm EDP Renewables wants to build nine wind turbines with a maximum height of 180 metres at Mynydd Bedwellte, Blaenau Gwent.

The application includes secondary consents needed to deregister areas of common land associated with the proposed development area and provide replacement land in exchange.

The site, which is west of Tredegar and east of Rhymney, straddles the county boundaries of Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly councils.

The scheme is classed as a Development of National Significance (DNS) and will be processed by Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).

Consultees, including Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Caerphilly County Council and Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority, have just under three weeks to respond to the consultation.

PEDW said: “The Local Planning Authority (LPA) is now required to display a notice on site, as a matter of urgency, in at least one place on or near to the land to which the application relates, for a period of not less than 30 days.

“In order for the appointed Inspector to fully consider the application and report to the Welsh Ministers, it is crucial that the LPA produces a comprehensive Local Impact Report (LIR) as required by the DNS Procedure Order.”

This must be received by PEDW no later than December 7.

EDP has said that it held a pre-application consultation between June 30 and August 11 last year, which helped it refine its plans ahead of lodging them with PEDW earlier this year.

EDP Renewables said: “We want to develop clean energy for Wales and help it achieve its mission to reach net zero, whilst creating a positive legacy in its communities.”

The company claims the scheme would generate 54.9 MW (megawatts) of electricity, enough to power 35,500 homes.