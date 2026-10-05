Consultation opens on health board’s plans to cut hospital beds and reorganise urgent care

Nation.Cymru

A public consultation has opened on proposals that could reduce community hospital beds from 146 to as few as 60 and concentrate urgent care at fewer sites.

Powys Teaching Health Board is seeking views on its Better Together plans, which cover adult physical and mental health services, urgent care and some diagnostic services.

The consultation runs until 10 January 2027, with no final decisions on service changes expected before spring.

Options include concentrating physical health inpatient beds at Brecon, Llandrindod Wells and Newtown hospitals, or at just Brecon and Newtown.

Both would remove those beds from Ystradgynlais, Welshpool, Llanidloes, Machynlleth and Bronllys.

The health board says every community hospital site would retain services, although what is provided at individual locations could change substantially.

Urgent care proposals include centres at Brecon and Newtown, with one option also providing a minor illness and injury unit at Llandrindod Wells.

The plans have raised concerns that some residents would face longer journeys or seek treatment at hospitals outside Powys.

At September’s board meeting, health officials argued that the proposed centres would treat more conditions than existing minor injury units. They also said more urgent care could be provided in people’s homes.

The board says services need to adapt to rising demand, an ageing population and difficulties recruiting and retaining staff across a large rural county.

All options include strengthening care at home and in communities.

Residents, patients, carers, staff and partner organisations are being asked to consider the evidence, explain how the proposals could affect them and suggest alternatives.

Opposition

The board unanimously approved the consultation in September despite political opposition.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats described the process as a “sham” and called on Health Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor to order a pause, saying he should sack the board if it refused.

The party has also called for additional Welsh Government funding to recognise the costs of providing healthcare in rural areas.

Health board chair Dr Carl Cooper said: “This is your NHS and your opportunity to influence its future. No outcome has been predetermined. We want people to test the evidence, challenge our thinking and help inform what happens next.”

He added: “We recognise that people may have strong views about the proposals and what they could mean for patients, families, communities and staff.

“We welcome questions, challenge and debate and ask everyone attending events to treat others with courtesy and respect.”

Executive medical director Dr Kate Wright said: “We want to hear where the proposals could improve care, where they could create difficulties and what else we should consider.”

Public events

Thirteen drop-in events will take place across Powys, starting at Strand Hall in Builth Wells on 14 October.

Further sessions will be held in Machynlleth, Knighton, Llanfyllin, Crickhowell, Llanidloes, Brecon, Llandrindod Wells, Talgarth, Llanfair Caereinion, Ystradgynlais and Welshpool, before the final event in Newtown on 3 December.

All drop-in sessions run from 2pm to 7pm. Online events will be held on 29 October, 7 December and 7 January, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

People can respond by completing the questionnaire or emailing feedback. Documents and full event details are available on the health board’s Better Together website. Those attending online sessions should register in advance.

Materials are available in Welsh and English, with alternative formats including British Sign Language, audio and Easy Read.

Feedback will be independently analysed and considered alongside alternative proposals and new evidence before the board decides how to proceed.

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