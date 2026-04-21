Consultation opens on plans for new technology park

A public consultation has been launched on proposals for a new business park and advanced manufacturing centre in mid Wales.

The plans, for a 4.75-hectare CymruTech Park site on the edge of Newtown, are being brought forward by Powys County Council as part of wider efforts to boost the regional economy.

Planning consultancy Asbri Planning is leading the pre-application consultation ahead of the submission of a hybrid planning application for land to the north of Llanidloes Road.

The scheme would include an advanced manufacturing centre (AMC), business units and a green skills academy, with the council intending to seek full planning permission for the first phase — including an access road — and outline approval for later stages.

Residents and businesses are now being invited to review the plans and submit feedback before the application is finalised.

Documents and supporting information are available online via Asbri Planning’s website, while those without internet access can view the proposals at Newtown Library.

A public engagement event is also due to take place at The Hafren on Llanidloes Road on Thursday 23 April between 2pm and 6pm, offering an opportunity for local people to discuss the plans directly with project representatives.

Daniel Burgess, head of economy and climate at Powys County Council, said: “This is a chance to have your say on the plans we are developing, with partners, for the technology park we want to build next to Newtown College.

“There will also be further opportunities to comment when the hybrid planning application and any subsequent planning applications are submitted.

“Views expressed now will not prevent further comments being made at a later date but are likely to be available for public review.”

The project is being developed in line with the Mid Wales Growth Deal, with an outline business case expected to be considered by the Growing Mid Wales Board in July.

Members of the public have until Friday 15 May to submit their views.