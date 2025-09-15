Consultation opens on the proposed Glyndŵr National Park

A consultation has progressed on proposals for a new national park stretching across north-east Wales and Powys.

People are being encouraged to share their views on the proposed Glyndŵr National Park, as Natural Resources Wales (NRW) launches a 12-week statutory consultation beginning on Monday (15 September).

The consultation follows two years of detailed evaluation commissioned by the Welsh Government, including data gathering, technical assessments, and engagement with communities and stakeholders across the region.

Proposal

Previous public engagement in 2023 and a public consultation in 2024 helped shape the current proposal.

NRW says feedback from these stages has informed the final consultation map and supporting evidence.

There are currently three National Parks in Wales – Eryri, Pembrokeshire Coast, and Bannau Brycheiniog.

The proposed Glyndŵr National Park would run from the coast in Prestatyn, Denbighshire, down through Flintshire, Wrexham and the north of Powys.

A map can be downloaded here.

Once you have downloaded the detailed map, make sure to open it with Adobe Acrobat.

Future

Ash Pearce, Programme Manager said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to protect nature, support communities, and shape a better future for this stunning part of Wales.

“We know change can be difficult, but with the right approach, a new National Park could bring real benefits for people, wildlife and the local economy.”

Members of the public, organisations and stakeholders are encouraged to attend an event, examine the proposal and have their say by responding to the consultation.

For information on the consultation events, visit: Statutory Consultation Events 2025

To respond to the consultation, visit here.

Responses must be received no later than the closing date, Monday 8 December 2025.

For more information on the background to the proposal, visit here.