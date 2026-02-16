Consultation to launch on seafront walking and cycling improvements

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

A council are set to go out to public consultation over plans to develop better walking and cycling routes along a popular seafront.

If taken forward the project could see improvements made to a 4.7km stretch along Aberavon seafront, with work to create a continuous circular route that links the seafront with the National Cycle Network Route 4 on the Afan Way dual carriageway.

The initial route proposal would focus on a number of “important ” local streets such as Solar Way, Princess Margaret Way, Scarlet Avenue, Handel Avenue and Purcell Avenue.

It would include plans for the resurfacing of worn and damaged roads and pavements, the widening of shared‑use paths, and the introduction of dedicated cycle lanes along Princess Margaret Way.

Additionally, it could see the addition of a number of new crossing points, replaced bus shelters, and the development of a new bus stop opposite Remo’s Cafe.

Speaking ahead of the consultation, a Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said: “The project also forms a key part of ongoing regeneration work at the seafront and supports the Aberavon Seafront Masterplan, ensuring that public space improvements across the community work together to deliver long-term benefits.”

The masterplan was approved by the local authority in February 2025, where members heard about the long-term scheme that aims to “enhance the quality and range of facilities” in the sea-front area over the coming years.

It includes proposals for a new wellness garden, restaurant, skate park and play spaces, along with the development of a new Naval Club as a destination restaurant and bar, and a new Dunes Park near Scarlet Avenue created using board-walks in the sands.

While it was noted at the time that there was no specific funding in place for any of the projects, officers said finding it would be easier with the strategic documents in place.

The Aberavon area was brought in to the spotlight in 2025, after a massive backlash from residents caused Neath Port Talbot Council to reverse parking charges along Aberavon seafront.

The authority will now be looking for feedback on what it calls the Sandfields Active Travel Public Space Improvements Project from members of the public through an online survey which will be open until March 11.

This will come alongside face to face events held at Aberavon Leisure Centre on March 2 and March 7, 2026.