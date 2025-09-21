Consultations launched for north Wales electricity network upgrade

The National Grid has launched four pre-application statutory consultations regarding its plans to upgrade the high-voltage power network in north Wales.

The consultations are for work between Pentir and Trawsfynydd and will run for 28 days, concluding on Wednesday, October 15th.

The proposed upgrades are:

Installation of new underground cables and replacement of old ones, along with other equipment at the existing Pentir substation site.

Replacement of 5.8km of underground cables beneath the Glaslyn Estuary in Porthmadog, between Wern and Minffordd.

Construction of a new substation south of Bryncir.

Installation of new underground cables and replacement of old ones, alongside other equipment at the existing Trawsfynydd substation site.

These consultations follow a series of public information events held in May, where local residents had an initial opportunity to engage with the project team and learn about the proposed plans.

Crucial

National Grid says the projects are “crucial for strengthening the electricity transmission network in the region” and supporting the shift towards “a cleaner, more affordable, and resilient energy system for the future.”

Suzanne Crouch, Portfolio Director of the Pentir-Trawsfynydd project, said: “We will pay attention to the feedback we receive during these pre-application consultations to help us refine our plans before submitting our planning applications to Gwynedd Council and Snowdonia National Park later this year.

“This will help make our energy supply more robust and independent and will bring long-term benefits to those who pay the bills.”

Members of the public wishing to participate in the consultations can find more information and submit their feedback by visiting the project website or by emailing [email protected].