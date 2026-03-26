Consumer confidence ‘collapses’ as Middle East war escalates

Consumer confidence has “collapsed” as the war in the Middle East raises fears of soaring inflation over the coming months, figures show.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) survey by Opinium, taken between March 10 and March 13, shows consumer expectations of the economy over the next three months fell to its lowest level on record, plunging to minus 53 from minus 30 in February.

Expectations for personal finances also fell to a record low of minus 17, down from minus six in February.

Meanwhile, spending predictions rose seven points to 13 as shoppers expected to see rising energy costs reflected across the economy.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Consumer confidence collapsed as the Middle East conflict raised the prospect of higher inflation in the months ahead.

“As stock markets tumbled, confidence in both the economy and personal finances dropped to their lowest levels on record.

“The drop in confidence was most pronounced among the Boomer generation, who are most reliant on investment and pension funds.

Ms Dickinson added: “The current conflict has created a great deal of uncertainty in the economy. Inflation is expected to rise in the coming months. Just as the economy was beginning to turn a corner on inflation, the rise in global energy prices is particularly unwelcome for businesses and families.

“It is now vitally important that Government policy does not exacerbate the situation, and bringing down the cost of living must be a top priority.

“From new employment laws to rising packaging taxes, Government must focus on how it can minimise unnecessary costs to retailers, thereby helping protect ordinary households from the rising cost of living.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between March 10-13.