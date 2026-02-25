Contaminated blood inquiry draws to a close

The inquiry into what has been dubbed the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS is to officially close in March.

The Infected Blood Inquiry began its work in 2018 and published its final report into the scandal in May 2024.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

More than 3,000 people have died as a result, and survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The inquiry concluded that the scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.

Campaigners previously praised inquiry chairman, Sir Brian Langstaff, for keeping the inquiry open after publishing its main report.

Sir Brian published a follow-up report last year highlighting delays to compensation for victims of the scandal.

A compensation scheme for victims was announced a day after the main report was published in 2024.

But in the same week, a general election was called and officials from the Infected Blood Compensation Authority (IBCA) described how in the early days of the organisation it consisted of two men, a laptop and a phone.

Some £11.8 billion has been allocated to compensate victims, administered by the IBCA.

Compensation figures published earlier this month show 3,153 people have received a compensation offer, with the value of these offers exceeding £2.5 billion.

In a letter to participants of the inquiry, Sir Brian said the inquiry had “exercised the power it has”.

The inquiry’s work will come to an end on March 31 2026, he said.

“Its job has been done,” he said.

“Nonetheless, I cannot emphasise too strongly to government and to IBCA that they must continue to learn from the lessons of the past.”

Sir Brian said that he was “aware that many concerns remain” and added: “For the future, the Government and IBCA must ensure that there is a genuine, open-minded and meaningful ongoing dialogue with people infected and affected.

“Anything less runs a risk of perpetuating the mistakes of the past.”