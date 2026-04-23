Content creator reviews the so-called smallest bakery in Wales

Amelia Jones

A content creator has visited and sampled freshly made bakes from the smallest bakery in Wales.

The bakery called Bakehouse38 is a local honesty-box cake shed in Penarth. Opened in late 2025, it has quickly become known locally as the town’s “cake shed”, offering a variety of homemade treats to passers-by.

Despite its tiny size, the bakery has built a strong following, with customers often stopping by early to avoid missing out on its fresh bakes.

The bakehouse is run by Leda Fotopoulou and most items are priced between £3–£4, and you can either put cash in the honesty box or pay by card.

Content creator Dylan Evans was amazed after finding that the bakery had almost sold out just 10 minutes after opening for the day.

In a video shared online, he showed the compact set-up and the selection of cakes on offer, noting how quickly customers snapped up the items. He praised both the quality of the bakes and the unique honesty-box system, where customers can simply take what they want and leave payment.

In his review he said: “I’m gonna do my one bite taste review and rate it out of 10. Let’s go for the Oreo cookies first.

“There’s not much taste to it to be honest, but it’s still pretty good. I’m gonna give that one like a 6 out of 10.

“I’m gonna stay with the carrot cake for last because that’s what I’m most looking forward to. Let’s go for the mint brownie next. Let’s get into this. What I like about a brownie, it has to be crisp on the outside but like soft in the middle.That’s very good. That’s a very good brownie.I’m gonna give that an 8.2 out of 10.

“I love carrot cake so much.It does look very moist to be fair. Ooh, there’s a lot of cream on this. Alright, one bite.

It’s so fluffy and light. I’m gonna go for another one. I’m going in again. That is so good. Wow! I’m gonna give the carrot cake a 9.3 out of 10.”

You can find out more about Bakehouse38 on their social media page.