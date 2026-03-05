Contentious housing development plans submitted to council for approval

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Formal plans for a contentious housing development have been submitted to a county borough council.

Harmoni Homes – a branch of the United Welsh housing association – is seeking planning permission to redevelop Nant y Calch farm, off Warren Drive in Caerphilly, for 44 affordable homes.

It argues the scheme is “appropriate and acceptable” and would “provide much-needed affordable housing in an area of need”.

But the proposals have long been opposed by local campaigners who want the greenfield site protected as a nature reserve, and who also fear developing the land could increase flood risk.

During a recent pre-planning consultation period, the developer received 737 objections to the proposals – with more than 500 mentioning ecological concerns.

Objectors warned of possible “environmental destruction” of an “irreplaceable” and “precious” haven for birds, bats and other wildlife.

In response, the developer’s agents, Geraint John Planning, argued surveys had shown the development would “not result in any unacceptable loss or have any detrimental impacts on existing species” at the site.

They contended a series of proposed “mitigation and enhancements” – such as new tree planting and various nesting boxes – could instead “increase opportunities for birds and bats to nest and roost”.

Nearly 200 of the objections included calls for the development to take place elsewhere, on brownfield land.

Critics told the developer to “stop taking our greenery away from us” and said other areas of previously developed land had “not been fully explored”.

Several suggested the applicant should instead look at the former Ness Tar plant nearby – but others warned they believed there shouldn’t be any homes built on or near the former industrial site.

The agents said the Nant y Calch site is mostly within the council’s settlement boundary and argued “minor extensions” could be approved when affordable housing was proposed.

They also claimed the project would partly involve the redevelopment of brownfield land because several farm buildings still stand at the site.

On the Ness Tar proposals, the agents said their scheme would help “unlock” possible development of that neighbouring site by creating a new access road.

However, more than 200 of the objections included highways concerns, telling the developer local infrastructure was “already at capacity” and claiming access to the homes would be via “narrow and dangerous” routes.

The agents said the council’s highways department had found “no unacceptable impact” on the local road network.

The pre-planning consultation also attracted complaints referencing drainage and flooding concerns.

Objectors warned building on the land could “heighten flood risk through greater surface water runoff” and said the site was already “prone to flooding”.

According to the agents, the development would include “sustainable drainage systems” to “treat and control surface water run-off”.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website.