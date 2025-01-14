‘Continuing failure’ to hit cancer waiting time targets in Wales, report finds

No health board in Wales has met its cancer waiting time targets in more than four years, a report has found.

The public sector watchdog for Wales said there has been a “continuing failure to meet national performance targets for cancer” and stronger, clearer national leadership is urgently needed to improve services.

The watchdog also called for greater clarity over the roles of the Welsh Government and the NHS Executive in overseeing and supporting improvement.

While 75% of cancer patients should start their first treatment within 62 days, a report by the auditor general for Wales, published on Tuesday, found no health board has met the target since August 2020, despite increased investment.

The target has never been met on an all-Wales level.

Change of government

Opposition groups in the Senedd have said a change of government is needed to bring about improvements, while a cancer charity has described the findings as “deeply concerning”.

But the Welsh Government has insisted it is “committed to improving cancer services”.

Auditor general Adrian Crompton said too many people were “experiencing unacceptably long waits for cancer diagnosis and treatment”.

“Variations in performance and outcomes persist within and between health bodies in Wales, and insufficient attention is being placed on prevention of the lifestyle factors that can cause cancer and other major health conditions,” he said.

“The arrangements for the national leadership and oversight of cancer services in Wales need to be clarified and strengthened as a matter of urgency.

“This must include a clear statement on the status of the NHS Wales Cancer Improvement Plan and how the Welsh Government and NHS Executive expect it to be used, alongside other programmes and initiatives, to shape the improvements which are needed in cancer services in Wales.”

Stabilised

Cancer service performance deteriorated after the pandemic but stabilised in early 2022, with between 52% and 61% of people starting their treatment within the target time.

However, waiting times for some cancer types, such as lower gastrointestinal, gynaecological, and urological cancers see some patients waiting more than 100 days to start treatment.

Wales has the second highest cancer mortality rate in the UK after Scotland.

The report said waiting lists for cancer diagnosis and treatment have continued to increase and the Welsh Government’s desire to see them return to pre-pandemic levels was unlikely without a significant increase in diagnosis and treatment activity.

Hilary Webb, from Blood Cancer UK, said the auditor general’s report “highlights an urgent need for stronger and clearer national leadership to drive the improvements required”.

She said: “For those newly diagnosed with cancer in Wales, the findings of the auditor general’s report are deeply concerning.

“People living with blood cancer, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, in Wales deserve timely diagnosis, world-class treatment, and equitable care – regardless of where they live or their background.

“We fully support the report’s recommendations and urge the Welsh Government and NHS Executive to ensure that people with blood cancer, alongside the blood cancer workforce, are actively included in plans to address these critical issues.”

Target

James Evans MS, the Welsh Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for health, said: “Under Labour, barely half of Welsh cancer patients are receiving treatment within the target time. That cannot continue.

“Audit Wales are clear, throwing money at the problem will achieve nothing.

“Only through a change in government will we see the ‘stronger and clearer national leadership’ required to drive through the improvements that we need to see for patients.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the findings from the Audit Wales report and are committed to improving cancer services in Wales.

“We are absolutely focused on working with the NHS to improve access to diagnosis and treatment as part of our target for 75% of those diagnosed to begin treatment within 62 days of when their cancer is first suspected.

“We are also revising our national cancer leadership arrangements to provide a clearer and stronger direction for cancer improvement.”

