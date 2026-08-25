Contract awarded for over 100 homes on former County Hall site

Nation Cymru staff

A leading housing developer has been selected to deliver a new 143 home development on the site of a former County Hall in south Wales.

Developer, Lovell has been selected by Codi Group to build the £35.6 million development at Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, which will comprise of 143 homes, including 35 homes for open market sale, 50 for Shared Ownership and 58 affordable homes.

The affordable provision will include 36 apartments, 14 homes for social rent and eight homes for intermediate rent.

Solar panels and air source heat pumps will be installed on social rented homes and a large, pre-existing bat house will be renovated to enhance the site’s biodiversity. The new community will also be located within a woodland area, as well as provide great transport links and easy access to local amenities, including two schools and a hospital.

Construction work commenced in June 2026 and will complete in early 2029, with the first open market sale homes expected to be available in spring 2027. A four-bedroom Heywood style show home will also be opened by Codi Group in spring for prospective homebuyers to explore.

Anthony Vagges, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We are delighted to have completed contracts with Codi on this exciting new scheme in Cwmbran. As one of our longest-standing partners, Codi shares our commitment to delivering high-quality homes and thriving communities, and we look forward to working with them to deliver this project.

“This development forms a huge part of our growth plans as we continue to expand across South Wales, and has been thoughtfully designed around key placemaking principles. Alongside regenerating a prominent brownfield site, we will create opportunities for local people through jobs, skills and community investment, demonstrating the lasting benefits that successful partnerships can bring.”

Sarah Hodges, Development Manager at Codi, said: “This development is a fantastic opportunity to bring new homes to a part of Cwmbran where demand is high, and where families want to stay connected to local schools and services. Working closely with Lovell, we’ve shaped a neighbourhood that feels grounded in its natural surroundings – keeping existing woodland areas, creating welcoming streets and designing a place people will be proud to call home.

“We’ll be delivering 58 affordable homes that will make a real difference locally, and both Torfaen County Borough Council and Welsh Government’s support has been crucial in helping us bring this forward. With construction now underway, we’re excited to see this new neighbourhood take shape and to welcome residents as the first homes are completed.”

County Hall

County Hall, Cwmbran, was a municipal facility on Turnpike Road in Croesyceiliog. It was the headquarters of Gwent County Council from 1978 to 1996 and of Monmouthshire County Council from 1996 to 2013.

On 1 April 1996, under the Local Government (Wales) Act 1994, Gwent was abolished and the building was acquired by the newly formed Monmouthshire County Council. However, after the building was found to have ‘concrete cancer’, and the potential rectification work required was estimated at £30 million, the county council decided it had no further use for the building.

After the county council had moved to smaller offices at Usk in May 2013,County Hall in Cwmbran was demolished and the cleared site was sold to Kier Group for the now-confirmed residential development involving 143 new houses.

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