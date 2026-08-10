Contractor appointed for new council homes development

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to replace outdated flats with 16 new council homes have moved forward following the appointment of a contractor.

The development at Ael-Y-Bryn/Pen-Y-Bryn in Ystradgynlais will see four blocks of flats dating from the 1970s replaced with energy-efficient one-bedroom homes.

Powys County Council has appointed Morganstone Ltd to deliver the scheme, which is being part-funded by the Welsh Government.

The existing flats were demolished between October 2024 and January 2025 after the council concluded they no longer met current housing needs.

The replacement development will consist of 16 one-bedroom walk-up flats, which will be owned and managed by the council and allocated through Homes in Powys, the county’s social housing service.

The council says the homes will meet an EPC A energy-efficiency rating and will be designed to Welsh Development Quality Requirements 2021, Secured by Design Gold and Lifetime Homes standards.

The site is close to local services and transport links, and the council says the development forms part of its wider programme to increase the supply and improve the quality of affordable housing in Powys.

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “These new homes will make a real difference for local people in Ystradgynlais.

“We know there is a real need for good-quality, affordable homes in the area, and this development will help more people stay in their community, close to family, friends and local support.

“It’s a positive step forward for the town and for local housing in Powys.”

Andrew Pettigrew, Managing Director of Morganstone, said: “We are very pleased to have been selected by Powys County Council to deliver these 16 energy-efficient homes in Ystradgynlais.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable housing for communities across Wales, and we look forward to getting started on site in September.”

Cllr Huw Williams, county councillor for Aber-craf and Ystradgynlais, added: “I’m pleased to see this important development moving forward.

“These homes will make a real difference for local people and are a welcome boost for Ystradgynlais.”

Planning permission for the redevelopment was granted in July 2023.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.