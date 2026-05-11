Contractor appointed to build dozens of new council homes

Nation.Cymru staff

Plans to build dozens of new council homes in mid Wales have moved a step closer after a contractor was appointed to deliver two major social housing developments.

SJ Roberts Construction Ltd has been appointed by Powys County Council to build 34 new council homes in Welshpool and Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

The developments, which are partly funded by the Welsh Government, will provide highly insulated and eco-friendly homes aimed at helping tackle housing pressures in the county.

The new properties will be owned and managed by the council and allocated through Homes in Powys, the county’s social housing allocation scheme.

In Welshpool, 16 bungalows will be built on the former Gungrog Church in Wales Nursery and Infant School site after the old school building was demolished.

Meanwhile, 18 homes are planned on land west of Maes yr Esgob in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, including a mix of one, two and three-bedroom houses and bungalows, along with one-bedroom flats.

Matthew Dorrance, Powys council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said the schemes formed part of wider efforts to address the county’s housing shortage.

He said: “I’m delighted that a main contractor has been appointed to deliver these two important council housing developments in Welshpool and Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant.

“Tackling the housing emergency in Powys is one of the council’s top priorities, and building high-quality, highly insulated and eco-friendly council homes is central to that work.

“These developments represent a major investment by the council and will help provide secure, affordable homes for people who need them most.”

He added: “This is also about building a Stronger, Fairer, Greener Powys – supporting our communities, improving quality of life, and creating opportunities for jobs and skills through local investment.”

‘Pride’

Mike Sambrook, managing director of SJ Roberts Construction, said the company was proud to be involved in the developments.

“We take great pride in delivering homes that directly benefit the communities in which they’re built,” he said.

“Having the opportunity to remain in the local area, in a quality, affordable and highly sustainable home is important to so many local residents and we’re looking forward to seeing these developments flourish.”