Contractor appointed to replace damaged bridge on key Valleys route

Nation.Cymru staff

A contractor has been appointed to replace a deteriorating bridge on a key route after safety inspections uncovered significant cracks in its deck.

Bridgend County Borough Council has appointed local company Centregreat Limited to carry out the replacement of the A4061 river bridge at Blackmill, the main route in and out of the Ogmore Valley.

Routine inspections found significant cracking in the bridge deck as well as further problems beneath the structure, with the council concluding that replacement is the only practical option to keep the route safe and open.

The project will involve completely replacing the bridge’s main deck.

The council has secured £3.5m from the Welsh Government’s regional transport funding towards the scheme and is seeking further funding.

A programme of work is now being developed with Centregreat and other organisations, including utility companies because gas, water and telecommunications services run beneath the bridge.

Cllr Gary Haines, who shares the role of Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, said: “The appointment of a contractor is an important step forward in our plans to replace the Blackmill bridge deck and we recognise the importance of the work, given the A4061 is the main route in and out of the Ogmore Valley.

“This is a complex project but we are working closely with Centregreat, the appropriate utility companies and other organisations to move the project forward as quickly as possible.”

Cllr Eugene Caparros, who shares the cabinet role, said the council would work with those likely to be affected as plans were developed.

He said: “We will also ensure that the contractor and council meet with local residents, businesses, highway users and public/school transport providers to discuss any effects of the work in the area and provide appropriate advice and considerations.

“We will continue to provide regular updates as the programme is developed. Our aim is to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly and safely as possible.”

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