Contractor arrested for allegedly ‘shutting down’ British Museum IT systems

A former British Museum contract worker has been arrested after allegedly shutting down it’s IT systems, the London-based institution said.

Part of the museum’s permanent collection was closed on Friday, while temporary exhibitions will remain closed over the weekend following the alleged attack.

The museum said the former member of staff, who had recently been dismissed, had “trespassed” at the venue and was arrested at the scene.

Trespass

A spokesman said on Saturday: “An IT contractor who was dismissed last week trespassed into the museum and shut down several of our systems. Police attended and he was arrested at the scene.

“We are working hard to get the museum back to being fully operational but with regret our temporary exhibitions have been closed today and will remain so over the weekend – ticket holders have been alerted and refunds offered.”

The incident comes after about 1,500 objects were disclosed as missing or stolen from the museum’s collection in August 2023.

Last year, legal proceedings were launched against the former curator, Dr Peter Higgs, who was dismissed in July 2023 after a more than 30-year career in the department of Greece and Rome.

Hundreds of treasures have since been returned, including from collectors around the world.

Last year, the body had a temporary exhibition where it showcased recovered artefacts including ancient gems.

Following the furore, the director of the museum, Hartwig Fischer, resigned and, after a temporary head was appointed, Nicholas Cullinan, who was previously in charge of the National Portrait Gallery, took on the role.

