Contractor search underway to build major new link road

Nation.Cymru staff

A contractor is being sought to design and build a major new link road as plans for the multi-million-pound project move to their next stage.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has started the procurement process for the Cynon Gateway North scheme, which would create a new 1.2km road between the A4059 Aberdare Bypass and the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.

The proposed route would join the A4059 at a point between the Trecynon and Penywaun roundabouts before connecting with the A465 at Croesbychan.

The council expects the procurement process to conclude and a contract to be awarded during 2027.

The successful contractor would then develop the detailed design, with the possibility of some preliminary work taking place on the ground as part of that process.

The scheme was revised following the Welsh Government’s Roads Review, published in February 2023, to bring it into line with its transport policies.

Earlier this year, £2.01m was allocated by the Welsh Government through the Cardiff Capital Region to develop the project during 2026-27.

A further £603,000 was included in the council’s highways and engineering capital programme agreed in March.

The council says the road would strengthen north-south transport links, improve access, reduce congestion in Llwydcoed and on surrounding roads, and support economic growth in the Cynon Valley.

Councillor Andrew Morgan, RCT Council’s cabinet member for environment and capital infrastructure, said: “Following the Council and Welsh Government’s separate funding allocations to develop the Cynon Gateway Link Road throughout 2026/27, this latest progress update looks ahead to the next major milestone.

“Officers have started an extensive procurement process to appoint the main contractor that will be responsible for delivering this multi-million pound investment.

“Once the contract is awarded next year, the detailed design phase will be able to start, and this may involve the first works on site to support the detailed design work.

“I’d like to assure residents that this project remains an absolute commitment for the Council, while it is also a key part of the Cardiff Capital Region’s five-year Regional Transport Plan.

“We understand that the project is vital to improve connectivity, to support economic growth in the Cynon Valley, and to tackle transport challenges in surrounding communities. For example, the scheme will reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in Llwydcoed.”

Roads review

The Cynon Gateway is being developed alongside the Llanharan Sustainable Transport Corridor, with both projects revised following the Roads Review.

Cllr Morgan added: “We have an excellent recent track record of delivering major transportation projects – having successfully completed the A4119 Coed Ely dualling and the Mountain Ash Cross Valley Link in recent years.

“We’re currently developing the Cynon Gateway Link Road alongside the Llanharan Sustainable Transport Corridor, with both schemes being revised following the Roads Review.

“Thank you to communities for your patience as the revised projects are developed. It’s important that we take the time to get them right, so they meet the current transportation challenges and are delivered to have the most effective impact.”

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