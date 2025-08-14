Contractors invited to bid for £5.2 million rebuild of north Wales police station

Alec Doyle – Local democracy reporter

A £5.25 million project to build a new police station in north Wales has been put out to tender.

The proposal by the Office of the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin would see Deeside’s current police station on Wepre Drive, Connah’s Quay demolished and a new, carbon neutral station built on the site.

During works- which are expected to take up to two years with completion due in 2027 – police will continue to operate from the site, using house next to the main building which is also owned by North Wales Police.

Armoury

Part of the tender will be to refit the house as a temporary police station with an accessible reception entrance, changing facilities, offices, canteens, showers, and an interview room.

While the current building is two floors, the new station is expected to be three with a gym, meeting room, training room for 15 officers, individual offices for the sergeants, inspector and chief inspector, male and female locker rooms with capacity for 50 officers each plus a gender neutral locker room for 15 and separate storage areas for kit, batteries and tasers.

The new station will also need an area earmarked for a future armoury and a vulnerable witness suite which is protected from the rest of the station with its own accessible bathroom and shower.

Vehicles

The design – which is expected to be similar to the new stations may also include a car wash area and electric vehicle charging provision, although that is yet to be decided.

It will also have parking for 36 vehicles.

The tender document also references the potential for organised crime groups who may be involved in construction or the construction supply chain to infiltrate the scheme. To protect against that the North Wales PCC will conduct enhanced checks when shortlisting and selecting the successful applicants.

The Office of the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner was approached for a response.

Tender applications should be submitted through the Bluelight portal by August 29.

