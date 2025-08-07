Contractors urged to bid in race to replace crumbling Welsh bridge

Emily Price

Civil engineering firms have been urged to take part in a bidding race later this month to replace a deteriorating Welsh bridge.

The A494 River Dee Bridge carries traffic between Dolgellau within Eryri National Park and the outskirts of Chester in the north west of England.

But the crumbling bridge deck – constructed in 1960 – is in poor structural condition and needs replacing urgently.

This month, the Welsh Government launched preliminary market engagement for a replacement of the 65-year-old structure which forms a key part of north Wales’ road infrastructure.

The contract value is estimated at £145m and is expected to involve two-stage early contractor involvement, using the NEC4 contract model – a suite of contracts designed for construction projects that aims to foster collaboration and effective project management.

Contract

The selection stage will see a shortlist of around five bidders followed by a tender stage to appoint a winning contractor.

The delivery period will begin in May 2026 and will run for over 3 and a half years to 1 February 2030.

The UK Government’s central platform for publishing and searching public procurement opportunities states: “A form of incentivisation will be included within the contract focusing on the period between submission of an Initial Target Cost at tender and the presenting of a final Target Cost at the end of the Welsh Government’s Key Stage 4.

“The weightings of price and quality are being finalised. The Welsh Government however can confirm that it will make use of both relative and average scoring mechanisms when it comes to price.

“Social value will attract a minimum of a 10% weighting of the quality element.

“It is currently anticipated that the selection stage will have a duration of 30 days, i.e. bidders will have 30days to compile their selection stage submissions.

“It is currently anticipated that the tender stage will have a duration of 3months, i.e. bidders will have 3months to compile their tender submissions.”

Options

It comes after Welsh Government carried out a public consultation in January which looked at five possible options to ensure any crossing could be used safely.

The bridge carries approximately 68,400 vehicles per day.

The Welsh Government warned that this volume of traffic means that closure of the bridge to replace its deteriorated parts would cause severe disruption for people travelling in the area and adversely impact the economy in north Wales.

It was decided that the best option would be to construct a new bridge to carry two lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic and a shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians.

The new bridge will be located southeast of the existing A494 River Dee Bridge.

Construction works are proposed to take place away from the existing highway to allow the road to remain open during the majority of construction.

The formal tender notice is expected to be published next week on August 13th.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government and we are moving ahead with the plans for a replacement for the A494 Dee Bridge.

“Draft orders are due to be published in the autumn which starts the statutory process, and we are in the process of procuring a contractor to help us develop and deliver the scheme.”

