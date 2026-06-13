Controlled explosion on popular south Wales beach

Nation.Cymru Staff

A controlled explosion has been carried out on a south Wales beach after a number of devices were discovered at a nearby property.

Rest Bay in Porthcawl was cleared on Saturday 13 June as bomb disposal specialists and military personnel carried out the operation.

Witnesses reported seeing part of the beach cordoned off before a controlled detonation took place around midday.

According to local reports, the items had been found in a garden and placed in a household skip before being removed from the property and taken to the beach.

Following the incident, access to part of the beach remains restricted while the area was assessed.

Rest Bay is one of Porthcawl’s busiest beaches and is popular with surfers, walkers and families, particularly during the summer months.

The beach is patrolled by RNLI lifeguards, who were present during the operation.

It is not yet known what the devices were, how old they were or where they originated. South Wales Police have been contacted for comment.