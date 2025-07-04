Controversial car parking charges at seaside resorts to go ahead

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Controversial plans to scrap free parking at two popular seaside resorts in Wales will go ahead as planned.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said in March that it would look again at its parking plans for Barry Island and Penarth seafront after being met with strong criticism from traders in both towns.

Following a review the council’s cabinet members decided on Thursday, July 3, to press ahead with the proposal, arguing it will generate revenue that can help protect the Vale’s coastal resorts and increase the turnover of visitors there.

The proposal to close Court Road multi-storey car park in Barry, which was also part of the council’s initial plans, will also be going ahead.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, said: “These are very popular resorts. We want to encourage people to visit those resorts.

“We don’t want them to go… around in circles [trying to] finding a space.”

Cllr Wilson said the local authority also hopes that the changes will help reduce congestion in Barry Island and Penarth and improve air quality.

However businesses fear the impact that not having two hours free parking will have on their quieter months in the winter when many of them rely on regular customers.

Petitions set up opposing the proposed charges in Barry Island and Penarth have received 3,337 and 2,996 signatures respectively.

The following on-street locations will be affected by new parking charges after a 21-day consultation period:

Barry Island

Paget Road – 54 spaces

Breaksea Drive – 56 spaces

Friars Road – 8 spaces (excludes disabled parking)

Station Approach Road – 49 spaces

Penarth seafront

The Esplanade – 42 spaces

Cliff Hill – 58 spaces

Cliff Parade – 26 Spaces

Beach Road (Part) – 13 spaces

Bridgeman Road (Part) – 12 spaces

Vale of Glamorgan Council is proposing to charge for parking at these locations seven days a week between the hours of 10am and 6pm.

There will be a maximum stay period of four hours. Parking will be charged as follows:

Up to two hours – £2.50

Up to three hours – £4

Up to four hours – £6

The initial proposals for parking on-street were to charge for seven days a week from 8am to 6pm at a similar hourly fee scale.

When it revealed its proposed parking charges earlier this year Vale of Glamorgan Council also said it wanted to introduce car parking charges for a number of off-street locations.

The principle of charging at these coastal car parks, including Portobello and Westfarm in Ogmore, the Knap and Bryn Y Mor in Barry, and Penarth Cliff Walk, was approved in March.

Vale of Glamorgan Council will review car parking charges at on-street sites in Barry Island and Penarth 24 months after their implementation.

