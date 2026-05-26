Controversial caravan park expansion approved despite Welsh language concerns

Plans to expand a village caravan park by 18 pitches were approved by councillors despite objections from the community council over sewage capacity, Welsh language concerns, and alleged past planning breaches.

William Hill had applied to Denbighshire County Council’s planning department, seeking to extend his 42-caravan holiday park, increasing the number of caravans from 42 to 60.

The plans for Cae’r Mynydd Holiday Park at Saron, Denbigh, were discussed at the planning committee’s May meeting at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

Included in the proposals were internal roads, a package treatment plant, and a separate biodiversity mitigation area.

The applicant also wanted to re-site six existing pitches and include a biodiversity mitigation area for wildlife.

But Llanrhaeadr-yng-Nghinmeirch Community Council objected to the plans.

The community council raised several issues, including an alleged inaccuracy in the applicant’s supporting information underestimating the proportion of Welsh speakers in the village.

Community councillors said Llanrhaeadr had a Welsh-speaking population of 47.3%, which they said was above Denbighshire’s average quoted in the paperwork of 22.5%.

Other concerns included “insufficient foul treatment plant details and a lack of an “allowance for sustainable rainwater retention”. The community council also claimed the site had a history with the “non-compliance” of planning conditions.

But planning officers recommended approval, stating that the plans – which had been amended from an earlier application proposing an additional 25 caravans – would enhance the landscape and offer biodiversity.

The planning committee voted 17-0 in favour of the planning application.