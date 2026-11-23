Emily Price

A controversial councillor has been slammed for talking “utter rubbish” after he whipped up a frenzy on social media with false claims that a former chapel in Bridgend will be turned in a mosque.

In a post published to Facebook, Restore Britain’s Owain Clatworthy shared an image of Pisgah Chapel, which is located in his ward of Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr.

Clatworthy claimed “multiple concerned residents” had contacted him with “credible reports” that a new Islamic mosque is trying to “take over” the building.

He wrote: “My stance is clear, I will oppose it with everything I’ve got.

“It must not be allowed to happen.

“Islam is not compatible with Western society, and I make no apology for saying so.”

The post was liked over 17,000 times and gained over 5,000 comments.

In the comments section, Clatworthy, who is a practising evangelical Christian, shared a video which included claims that Muslims are projected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035.

Pisgah Chapel was originally built around 1835, before being rebuilt in 1857 and rebuilt again in 1912.

Like many nonconformist chapels in Wales, it saw declining congregation numbers and rising maintenance costs over the years, meaning it eventually closed its doors as an active place of worship.

Commercial property listings from Glanmor Chartered Surveyors confirm Pisgah Chapel and its attached vestry were put up for sale or lease this year,

The property is currently advertised for rent at £8,500 a year, exclusive of other costs, on a new full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease, with terms subject to negotiation.

Bridgend Council’s leaders say Clatworthy’s claims that the former chapel will be converted into a mosque are untrue, because there is a legally binding covenant on the land which prohibits its use as a place of worship.

Deputy Council Leader Jane Gebbie said: “I can categorically tell you that Councillor Clatworthy’s claims are complete and utter rubbish.

“I have spoken directly to someone who wanted to buy the building and someone who will be the service user of the Pisgah Chapel site, and both have confirmed that the land is subject to a covenant which explicitly prevents it from being used for any further religious use.

“Councillor Clatworthy knows, or should know, that he has a responsibility to establish the facts before making public statements.

“Instead, he appears determined to deliberately mislead people and stir up division within our community.

“This is not legitimate political debate. Deliberately playing on people’s fears, grievances or prejudices to create anger and hostility is deeply irresponsible.

“It risks turning neighbours against each other for the sake of political attention.

“We have enough challenges facing our communities without an elected member deliberately pouring petrol on the flames.

“His constant attempts to divide people and create conflict are unacceptable.

“People elected us to represent them, solve problems and bring communities together — not to manufacture outrage, spread misinformation and stir up hatred.

“I will always defend the truth and I will always call this behaviour out.

“Our communities deserve political representatives who bring people together, not those who deliberately seek to tear them apart.”

This is not the first time Clatworthy has been accused of spreading false claims online.

In September, the Restore Britain councillor published a post to Facebook warning that a jailed transgender paedophile had been “released back onto the streets of Bridgend”.

South Wales Police later issued a statement confirming that Clatworthy’s claims were untrue and that the offender was still behind bars.

Concerns have grown over the 22-year-old’s conduct since he was first elected to Bridgend Council under the Reform UK banner in 2025.

Shortly after being elected, he attempted to defect to the ruling Labour group, having complained that he disliked Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

After Labour rejected his approach, Clatworthy turned his attention to securing a seat in the Senedd.

He later quit Reform UK in protest at the party’s candidate selection process after being placed at the bottom of its list for Pen-y-Bont Bro Morgannwg, leaving him with little prospect of being elected.

Clatworthy briefly sat as an Independent on Bridgend Council before joining Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain.

Since then, he has adopted an increasingly hostile stance towards the Senedd and published a series of controversial social media posts that have attracted widespread criticism.

Last week, Clatworthy stormed out of a council meeting after he repeatedly attempted to steer a debate on male violence against women and girls towards asylum seekers.

It came after the Restore Britain councillor publicly defended rapist comedian Russell Brand on social media, painting the convicted sex offender as a victim of two-tier justice.

Earlier this year, Clatworthy made national headline when he was accused of bigotry and homophobia for describing a rainbow-coloured picnic table at a local shopping outlet as “indoctrination” and a “mandatory ideology”.