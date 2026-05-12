Controversial energy company Green GEN makes workers redundant

Martin Shipton

A controversial company that wants to build a network of pylons across rural Wales has made an undisclosed number of its employees redundant, we can reveal.

Green GEN Cymru, whose sister company Bute Energy has ambitious parallel plans to build a network of giant wind turbines, won’t say how many of its workers are leaving, but a source close to the company claimed it was a substantial number.

Both firms belong to the Windward Energy Group and are Cardiff-based but Scottish owned.

Bute Energy has been functioning in Wales since 2020, seeking to develop a series of “energy parks”. Its plans, which entail building very high wind turbines in areas with spectacular countryside, have aroused considerable opposition from communities in mid Wales particularly.

Green GEN – whose registered full name is Green Generation Energy Networks Cymru – was also established in 2020, although it was known as Bute Energy Networks Ltd until 2022.

Green GEN is an Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO), set up to deliver essential electricity grid infrastructure to support renewable energy projects across Wales. The company has a stated aim of enabling 3.3GW of new power generating capacity, unlocking significant economic and community benefits before 2030. Most of its electricity would be generated from the energy parks run by Bute Energy.

However, as well as opposition from residents concerned about the impact of their projects on the landscape of Wales, both companies have also been accused of high-handed behaviour by landowners, some of whom have been threatened with court action after refusing to allow company representatives access to their properties.

There have also been significant planning delays. So far only one of Bute Energy’s proposed windfarms has been approved – the Twyn Hywel Energy Park at Senghenydd near Caerphilly. It would have 14 giant turbines 200 metres high – taller than Blackpool Tower – and provide energy for up to 110,000 homes. But progress has stalled because the height of the turbines could interfere with the radar system governing flights in and out of Cardiff Airport.

In the year to March 31 2025, Green GEN made a loss of £20.5m. A note to the annual accounts states: “The directors have performed a going concern assessment which indicates that, in both the base and reasonably possible downsides, the company will require additional funds, through funding from an intermediate parent company, Bute Energy Limited, to meet its liabilities as they fall due during the period ending 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements, the going concern assessment period.

“Bute Energy Limited has indicated its intention to continue to make available such funds as are needed by the company during the going concern assessment period. As with any company placing reliance on other group entities for financial support, the directors acknowledge that there can be no certainty that this support will continue although, at the date of approval of these financial statements, they have no reason to believe that it will not do so. “Consequently, the directors are confident that the company will have sufficient funds to continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements and. therefore have prepared the financial statements on a going concern basis.”

An industry source told Nation.Cymru that a substantial number of Green GEN employees had been made redundant, although they were unsure how many.

“So far, there has been no revenue for Green GEN or Bute Energy,” the source said. “The longer that goes on the more problematic it gets.”

‘Landmark investment’

In February 2025 Bute Energy released a statement that said: “We’re thrilled to announce that Bute Energy has received a landmark investment which will unlock our green energy plans for Wales.

“The £600m investment in green energy projects has been described as ‘a vote of confidence’ in the Welsh and UK governments’ growth plans.

“Global renewables investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), who have supported our ambitions from the very beginning, will take a significant minority equity stake in both onshore wind developer Bute Energy and our sister company and grid developer Green GEN Cymru.

“This represents an industry-leading investment which could see our company become the UK’s largest independent generator of renewable energy by 2030.”

Redundancies

We asked Green GEN Cymru chief executive Stuart George for details of the redundancies. He would only say: “As in any business, we continually review our operations to ensure we are well positioned for the future.

“We remain focused on delivering a decarbonised energy system, working closely with communities and partners across the Welsh and UK supply chain.”