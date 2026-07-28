Controversial HMO bid granted planning permission in ‘error’

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A HMO conversion was mistakenly granted planning permission due to an “administrative error”, Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed.

The proposals for 25 Upper High Street in Rhymney had already proved controversial, with a neighbour warning the property had been targeted by vandals and people threatening to “burn it down”.

Members of the council’s planning committee deferred a decision in May after hearing allegations Rhymney was receiving more than its fair share of HMO conversion plans.

HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) are typically properties for between three and six single, unrelated adults who have their own private bedrooms but share other communal areas.

The committee was expected to make a decision on the proposal at a future meeting after the number of HMOs in Rhymney had been completed.

But planning officers instead published a decision notice in mid-July under delegated powers.

The decision caught the attention of Twyn Carno ward councillor Carl Cuss, who had spoken against the application at the May meeting and had raised the concerns about the prevalence of HMOs locally.

“There’s clearly been an error here,” he said. “Councillors at the planning committee meeting deferred the decision and instructed [officers] to come up with an assessment of the amount of HMOs in Rhymney – because we weren’t confident that planning and other departments are fully aware of the amount.”

Cllr Cuss, of Labour, said he was frustrated no planning officers turned up to carry out that assessment, which was instead left to himself and two other Labour councillors from a neighbouring ward, Cllr David Harse and Cllr Mansell Powell.

“When I saw the decision had already been made, I was – as you can imagine – very annoyed,” said Cllr Cuss.

“We’ve done the assessment… and it hasn’t gone back to the planning committee as it should do, as per the constitution. The officers have not followed the process, and my confidence now in the planning department is completely shattered.”

The Labour councillor said he was considering reporting the matter to the ombudsman over what he called “incompetence in the way this has been handled”.

On the future of the HMO proposal, he added: “Whatever the decision is going to be, whether it’s for or against, my residents deserve answers.”

In response to Cllr Cuss’ comments, a council spokesperson said: “We can confirm an administrative error did occur and the applicant was incorrectly told that the planning application had been approved.

“Planning officers are now liaising with the applicant and exploring options to rescind the decision.

“The intention would then be for the application and any supporting information to be considered at a future planning committee [meeting]. We would like to apologise to all concerned as we seek to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.”

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