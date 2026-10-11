Controversial HMO plans approved despite local opposition

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A controversial bid to turn a vacant nursery into a nine-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been given the go-ahead despite local opposition.

Earlier this year the owners of the Red Balloon Nursery in Llandeyrn put plans to Cardiff council to transition the building into living accommodation.

The application reads: “In recent years the childcare sector has undergone notable shifts, including reduced enrolment levels, increased operational costs, and wider changes in working patterns that have affected occupancy rates.

“The owners have experienced a gradual but consistent downturn in the performance of the nursery business, ultimately rendering it financially unsustainable.

“Despite efforts to maintain operations the decision has been taken to cease the use, leaving the building at risk of vacancy and deterioration if an alternative use is not secured.”

The plans were met with opposition from the local community.

Seventeen letters of objection were attached to the application on the planning portal and two ward councillors spoke out against the proposal in the meeting where it was approved.

The letters raise concerns surrounding overdevelopment, traffic, the loss of the nursery as a community space, and the proximity to local schools.

During the meeting the planning officer in charge of the application stated that all parts of the plan were policy-compliant and no objections had been made from consultees such as the council’s highways and traffic team.

In the same meeting Cllr Joe Carter spoke against the development. While he supported the building being turned into accommodation, he said: “These are not the right plans for [the building].”

The Pentwyn councillor took particular issue with the fact that a large communal living room area for the HMO would be in a separate building from the one with the bedrooms.

He said: “This is a lounge, the main communal area of the house, but it’s not in the house at all.”

Cllr Carter added the plans were “too much for this building” and the separate lounge was the result of the owners trying to “cram” as many rooms as possible into the space.

Receptive

Other councillors were more receptive to the proposal.

Cllr Sean Driscoll said: “I think we’re going to have to get used to a few more HMOs” and the development “doesn’t look out of place” in the area.

He did add it may be “a bedroom too far”.

Cllr Michael Michael said he could “see no reason” why a “really strong application” should be turned down.

Additionally, Cllr Adrian Robson said: “It’s policy-compliant [and] probably one of the better HMO applications this committee has seen.”

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