Controversial holiday lodges proposed for flood prone site to be considered by council

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans for holiday lodges in an area prone to flooding are set to be decided by local councillors.

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Planning committee on Thursday, September 3, councillors will decide a proposal by Mr and Mrs Lewis for six holiday lodges a reception and office building, a toilet and shower block. as well as installing a septic tank and access track.

The proposal has been scaled down from eight lodges was submitted by the Lewis’ back in 2024 and is for field to the east of Burgedin Hall between the villages of Arddleen and Guilsfield to the north of Welshpool.

The area is prone to suffer flooding especially during storms from the Guilsfield Brook that flows nearby and this has been highlighted by residents and neighbouring Llandrinio community council in objections to the proposal.

The proposal was called in front of the Planning committee by the local county councillor for the area Ian Harrison (Conservative – Guilsfield).

The report shows that during public consultation back in 2024, 30 objections were raised against the scheme on a variety of issues including: flooding, highway safety, impact upon protected species and protected sites, suitability of foul drainage proposals, pollution of watercourse and issues with land ownership relating to vehicle passing bay locations.

An objector said: “This whole valley has been vulnerable to flooding; this threat has increased in recent years not only due to climate change but also by alterations to upstream areas.

“The alterations to the banks of Guilsfield Brook has resulted in faster run-off, more frequent and more forceful downstream flooding on the north side of the valley.

“It is necessary to retain as much agricultural land as possible for water absorption and thereby slowing the flow.”

Flip-flopped

Guilsfield Community Council have flip-flopped on the scheme.

When the proposal was first discussed last May 2024, they supported the application.

However, a month later Guilsfield council “reviewed” the plans and councillors changed their minds to object to the plans.

Planning agent Gerallt Davies of Roger Parry and Partners said: “The applicant proposes development as a form of diversification, which will in turn provide the applicant with an additional income stream, support the local tourism of the area, and indirectly support local businesses and sites where visitors will visit.”

He added that the layout had been proposed so that the site would “fit into the surroundings” and be “unobtrusive.”

Natural Resources Wales

In her report senior planning g officer Rhian Griffiths said that NRW had been asked to clarify whether the site floods.

Ms Griffiths said: “NRW, have confirmed that they hold no records of historical flooding at this site, though acknowledge that this would rely upon members of the public informing them,.

This means that NRW does not have “absolute confirmation” that the site has not flooded ever.

She adds that NRW have looked at flood mapping models for the area and have admitted that they could “improve or update” their flood risk data as it creates “uncertainty” on the accuracy of the models.

Ms Griffiths said: “Nevertheless, NRW have not raised any concerns with flooding at the site.

“Comments from NRW in relation to the application confirm that they have no objections to the development, they also confirm that they the proposal is not likely to have a significant effect on the Montgomery Canal SAC (Special Area of Conservation).”

Due to the Ms Griffiths will advise councillors to approve the scheme.

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