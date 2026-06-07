Controversial holiday park expansion plans set to be rejected for third time

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to more than double the size of a holiday park by relocating dozens of caravan pitches are facing rejection for a third time after months of delays and controversy.

The scheme near the Ceredigion seaside resort of New Quay would see 47 caravan pitches transferred from two existing sites to Ocean Heights Holiday Park at Maenygroes, creating a major expansion of the park on greenfield land.

The application by Vale Holiday Parks Ltd, submitted through agent Geraint John Planning Ltd, seeks permission to relocate 17 caravans from Wern Mill Caravan Park in Gilfachrheda and 30 from The Village Holiday Park in Cross Inn.

Applicants argue the relocated pitches would form “a natural extension” to the existing Ocean Heights site.

However, planning officers are again recommending refusal ahead of the June 10 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee.

The application has become one of the county’s most contentious planning proposals, attracting significant local opposition and being repeatedly delayed.

Objectors have raised concerns about road safety, pressure on wastewater infrastructure, the impact on nearby residents and what they describe as overdevelopment of the area.

While New Quay Town Council has not formally considered the proposal because several councillors declared interests, Llanllwchaearn Community Council has objected.

It said the scheme would effectively double the size of the existing site and pointed to strong opposition from residents of Maenygroes.

The proposal was initially recommended for refusal at the committee’s March meeting but was deferred after additional information was submitted. It was then withdrawn from the May agenda following the late receipt of further correspondence.

Planning officers remain unconvinced by the arguments in favour of the development.

Lack of local services

A report says the site is not considered a sustainable location because of its limited active travel links, lack of local services and continued reliance on private car use.

The report also states the proposal has failed to demonstrate that it meets a specific local need or qualifies under rural enterprise policies.

Officers argue the development would represent a significant expansion of the holiday park into undeveloped countryside on the edge of Maenygroes, a settlement with few services and limited transport connections.

While the relocation could bring some visual improvements to the existing caravan parks at Wern Mill and Cross Inn, the report concludes these benefits would be outweighed by landscape harm at Ocean Heights.

The loss of Best and Most Versatile agricultural land has also not been justified, officers say.

Members of the development management committee will decide the application’s future when they meet next week.