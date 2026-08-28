Controversial housing development plans submitted despite objections

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Outline plans for a controversial housing development have been submitted to the council despite concerns from local residents.

The proposals which have been put forward by the Codi Group could eventually see the development of a new 250-home estate at Leiros Parc in Bryncoch.

The 11.79-hectare site is located north of Neath town centre and approximately 300m to the east of the A474 adjacent to the residential area of Caewern.

If approved the scheme would include housing as well as a mixed-use community hub with access arrangements, public open space, and associated landscaping and infrastructure works.

The land also includes a former farmyard which is partially used as allotments, agricultural fields, hedgerow, and areas of semi-improved grassland.

The plans said: “The development of circa 250 homes will comprise a mix of two-storey dwellings and apartments.

“One third of the homes are to be affordable in tenure however the precise housing mix and tenure will be confirmed at reserved matters stage.

“In addition to this a mixed-use community hub/building will be delivered to support local services and community activity.”

However residents have said they feel the land isn’t suitable for the development with a number of concerns raised in the pre-application consultation.

Objections

A section of the plans said a total of 211 responses were received to the consultation, 209 of which were objections.

Some of these included fears over the scale of the development with the loss of scenic landscape fundamentally altering the character of the area.

Others feared potential traffic congestion with higher volumes of vehicle movement on rural roads and objection to the proposed primary access off Daphne Road.

In response developers said a transport assessment concluded traffic movements could be accommodated on the highway network, adding the proposed development was considered appropriate and wouldn’t have an unacceptable impact to landscape or character.

The outline plans were submitted to Neath Port Talbot council in July 2026 for consideration from the planning department.

It follows a separate planning application for the site which was submitted for 200 homes in November 2020 before it was later withdrawn in 2021.

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