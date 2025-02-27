Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate leaves Romania for US

27 Feb 2025 2 minute read
Andrew Tate (L) and his brother Tristan Tate (R) leave the Bucharest Court of Appeal. Photo LCV / Shutterstock.com

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking in Romania, has left the country for the US.

The Trump administration reportedly pressed the Romanian government to lift travel restrictions on Tate and his brother Tristan earlier this month.

The Tate brothers flew out of the capital Bucharest on Thursday morning after their travel ban was lifted, an official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Romania confirmed.

The brothers were initially arrested in December 2022.

“Disbelief”

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, said prosecutors approved a “request to modify the obligation preventing the defendants from leaving Romania”.

DIICOT added: “These include the requirement to appear before judicial authorities whenever summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure.”

Four women who have accused Tate of rape and coercive control and have brought a civil claim against him in the UK have said the news has left them “retraumatised”.

In a joint statement, they said: “We are in disbelief and feel retraumatised by the news that the Romanian authorities have given into pressure from the Trump administration to allow Andrew Tate to travel around Europe and to the US.

“We can only hope that the British authorities finally take action, do something about this terrifying unfolding situation and ensure he faces justice in the UK.”

Ongoing cases

In Romania, they are facing allegations of trafficking minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering.

A separate case against them, in which they are accused of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.

In the UK, Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for separate allegations of rape and human trafficking.

Those allegations, which the two brothers “unequivocally deny”, date back to 2012-2015.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Stephen Thomas
Stephen Thomas
18 minutes ago

USA now seems to be the refuge country for every criminal in the world now

2
Reply
Jeff
Jeff
18 minutes ago

farage’s fav riot muse. Going to farage’s fav abusers’s country.

Sends strong message to abusers and alleged abusers. You can get away with it.

1
Reply
Garycymru
Garycymru
6 minutes ago

He’ll be in good company with the rest of the world’s wronguns .

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.