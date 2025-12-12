Controversial plans approved to turn city hotel into homeless accommodation

Lewis Smith, Local democracy reporter

Cardiff Council has approved controversial plans to re-purpose a former city hotel into supported accommodation for the homeless despite huge backlash from local residents and businesses.

The plans will see the former 157 bedroom Ibis hotel on Tyndall Street, granted a temporary change of use to operate as supported accommodation for 98 people with use of a communal kitchen, dining, and lounge facilities.

The approval was given by council bosses at a planning committee meeting held on December 11, 2025, and will allow for the change of use for a period of up to three years.

The Butetown property is based close to the centre of Cardiff, near to a Novotel Hotel to the east and student accommodation and offices to the north on the opposite side of Tyndall Street.

It has been used as temporary accommodation since January 2025, after being purchased by the council for use as emergency accommodation for people experiencing homelessness.

The latest plans have drawn a huge response from local residents and businesses in recent months, with two petitions started against them and claims that many have been left afraid to leave their homes since the shelter first opened.

Others in the report referenced major problems with anti-social behaviour at the site, with fears that approval could lead to an undermining of community safety and years of regeneration in the Butetown area.

A section of one petition read: “Since the hotel’s conversion into large-scale supported accommodation (or hostel) in January 2025, the facility has been the focus of rampant and escalating anti-social behaviour, including frequent incidents of open drug use, substance abuse, suspected drug dealing, shoplifting, and harassment of local residents, which is undermining public safety and community cohesion in our neighbourhood and threatening the future of local businesses in the area.”

Representatives speaking on behalf of local businesses and residents added that there were already six similar properties in Butetown, with fears of additional pressures being put on resources and amenities.

In response the report said the housing team had “acknowledged” that the first 11 months of operation at Tyndall Court had presented challenges, noting that they were committed to learning from the experiences and introducing an improved management plan.

It also highlighted that the proposal would lead to a reduction in the number of people at the site from 152 to 98, with the remaining rooms set to be converted to provide the communal kitchen, dining, and lounge facilities.

Officers added the authority had a duty to meet local housing needs with the former hotel site being suited to this type of accommodation.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Jon Shimmin said it was a difficult decision to make, taking in to account the level of need for the site as well as the local impact which could not be understated.

Cllr Michael Michael said while he had sympathy for the views of locals, he was in support of what he considered to be a reasonable application for a reasonable length of time.

Cllr Peter Wong said: “On balance I think this is an important temporary means of addressing the housing need emergency.”

The plans were later approved by members following a vote of eight in favour and one abstention.