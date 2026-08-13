Controversial plans for 95 homes on agricultural land submitted

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A controversial planning application for 95 affordable homes on five hectares of agricultural land has been submitted to a north Wales council.

Plans for the development at Gyffin in Conwy were unveiled earlier this year by Beech Developments (NW) Ltd as part of a now-completed pre-consultation process.

The plans have now been submitted on behalf of housing group Adra to Conwy County Council.

If granted planning permission, the new estate would be built on around five hectares of agricultural land off Llanrwst Road at the brow of a hill as people enter or leave the village.

The proposals include a mix of houses, bungalows, and apartments. The site is around 200 metres south of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Conwy Castle and lies at the edge of the Creuddyn and Conwy Registered Historic Landscape.

Previous attempts to build homes on the land have been refused planning permission.

But developers have cited a shortage of affordable housing in the county in putting forward the latest proposals.

The plans have also prompted concern from residents, who say they are angry that the site is not part of land allocated for development under Conwy County Council’s Local Development Plan. Several letters of objection have already been submitted to the council.

One resident wrote: “The proposed development of 100 houses raises significant concerns regarding access. Llanrwst Road is a narrow, busy thoroughfare that runs through the small village of Gyffin, continuing towards the Conwy Archway.

“This road is frequently obstructed by parked vehicles, resulting in single-file traffic. The Archway, located adjacent to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Conwy Castle, often experiences congestion, leading to substantial traffic backlogs, particularly during the summer months when visitor numbers increase.

“Furthermore, the secondary access road from Gyffin, which connects to St. Agnes Road leading into Conwy town, is also narrow and similarly obstructed by parked cars, exacerbating the issue of single-file traffic.”

The anonymous resident also feared GP surgeries – such as Llys Meddyg and Gyffin Surgery – would face a “significant influx of patients” leading to “reduced services” and GPs “struggling to meet the demand for appointments”.

The letter added: “The proposed development will undoubtedly have a detrimental visual and environmental impact due to the destruction of valuable farmland and will adversely affect the large area of ancient woodland located above the site, which is home to a diverse array of bird species and wildlife.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in February, resident Andrew Jones of Allt Y Coed said: “Conwy being a medieval town, it is not built to withstand so much traffic. A development this size is going to cause massive problems for people in the morning going to work.”

Several other residents also objected to the plans at the time, with Conwy Town Council councillor Brent Hargreaves describing the plans as “wicked”.

A planning report submitted by Adra said: “The proposed housing mix satisfies the local needs demand, including a high percentage of small and medium-sized dwellings.

“The houses will be energy efficient, built to a high standard, and provide living space adequate for comfortable modern living. The proposed type and mix of design-type addresses the imbalance of housing supply in the area, with some larger units to meet specific housing need.

“As most are one, two and three-bedroom homes, this addresses the demand for smaller households, for changing household composition and individuals affected by the bedroom tax.”

The report added: “The location and type of units offers a solution for young and older households and families.” The plans will likely be discussed at a future planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay.

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