Controversial plans for a ‘Nordic-style’ visitor hub in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty set for approval

A council is set to approve its own planning application for a controversial ‘Nordic-style’ visitor hub in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), next week, despite strong opposition.

The council has applied to its own planning department, seeking to erect the new visitor hub with information and restroom facilities, ranger space, and associated works at Moel Famau, the highest summit in the Clwydian range.

The plans at the upper Bwlch Pen Barras car park include a café and office space.

But the council has received dozens of objection letters regarding the plans, raising issues such as the impact on highway safety and congestion, the impact on the character of an AONB, as well as the effects on biodiversity and the open countryside.

Noise

Other objectors feared the plans could encourage an increase in visitors, leading to noise disturbance and litter.

Liz Kameen, from The Vale Grocer, was one of those who wrote to the council. She said: “I am absolutely opposed to this development. Why do we keep making places less and less wild? This is a totally unnecessary waste of money. I’m shocked and disappointed that DCC would even consider it.”

Mr Johns wrote: “Cafes and mountains do not mix as the Snowdonia experience well illustrates. One in four wildlife deaths in Snowdonia are attributed to litter.

“A cafe will just mean more rubbish and more traffic, neither of which will benefit the local area. It will just end up with a car park full of visitors using the cafe with no spots left for people who want to walk.”

But Denbighshire’s planning officers are recommending that the committee back the plans.

A planning report concludes: “In terms of the proposal’s physical impacts on the area, it is clear from the responses of statutory consultees that the proposal is unlikely to result in an unacceptable impact on matters such as biodiversity, highway safety, character of the AONB, residential amenity, or archaeology.

“The key consideration is that of principle – is the principle of developing a building in this open countryside location in a prominent position in the AONB acceptable? As detailed above, the proposal is not a ‘commercial’ proposal, but a proposal by the council aimed at helping to improve its management of a site it is responsible for. The result of delivering a proposal for the better management would be to enhance an existing tourism destination which is focused on outdoor activity.”

Increased parking

Llanferres Community Council backed the scheme but said increased parking could be needed.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’s joint advisory committee raised no objections.

“The joint committee raised no objections to the original submission,” a statement reads.

“The proposed amendments involve a 20% reduction in the footprint of the building with a slight adjustment to the siting, whilst retaining its curved form. This is considered to be an improvement in landscape terms as it sits lower and is more tucked into the landscape, with access directly from the car park.

“The joint committee continue to support this proposal on the basis it will serve the existing visitor numbers at this location and replace the temporary facilities available.”

The matter is set to be discussed at Denbighshire’s planning committee meeting on Wednesday at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.

