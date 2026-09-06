Controversial plans to transform former church thrown out

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Controversial plans to transform an old church in a leafy city neighbourhood into shops, a cafe, and workspaces have been thrown out.

In its third time before Cardiff Council’s planning committee, a proposal to transform Rainbow Bargains, in the old Methodist church in Wellfield Road in Roath, into a mixed-use development has been refused.

Councillors believe it would have “an unacceptably overbearing and unneighbourly impact on the amenities of the adjacent occupants”.

In the July meeting to discuss the proposal a local campaigner against the development, Tom Satchell, said the extension would present a “clear view” into his living room and that was “enough of a reason to deny this application”.

In the same meeting Kevin Sutton, of Davies Sutton Architects, spoke in favour of the development and emphasised the economic benefits of the plan and the potential to revitalise the building.

He called the church “fundamentally at risk” and warned: “Without more economic income driven by this building there’s no future for it.”

During the September meeting Cllr Adrian Robson said: “Overall it is a good application for the way that this building is being brought back into use but it is unfortunate that it is impacting the neighbouring property in the way that we have seen in the plans and clearing on site.

“I hope that this isn’t the end of the process for the applicant [Mahasa Ltd] and perhaps they can come back at a future date with a revision.”

Cllr Helen Gunter said: “I think all the information here about what the applicant would like to do with the building’s inside is brilliant.”

However she added that “on balance” the “amazing work” that would be done on the building is outweighed by the overlooking issue.

But she said she does hope another application to restore the building will appear in the future.

Originally the plans were recommended for approval by the planning officers but after a site visit to the church councillors refused the plans.

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