Controversial quarry plans in beauty spot rejected

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A controversial bid to extend the life of a dormant limestone quarry in a protected beauty spot has been thrown out by councillors.

Meeting at County Hall in Ruthin this week, planning committee members voted to reject Tarmac Trading Ltd’s application to continue working Burley Hill Quarry, near Mold, for another 15 years.

The proposal, which sought to extend operations without increasing the site’s boundaries or the volume of mineral extracted, was refused by 15 votes to three.

‘Extension of time’

Tiffany Cox, a chartered surveyor who has worked with Tarmac for eight years, defended the application, telling councillors it was “simply an extension of time to allow the approved, consented limestone”.

She insisted that “no further land would be disturbed” and argued the limestone was essential for infrastructure.

“Unlike other forms of development, minerals can only be worked where they are found and are essential to build our roads, houses, and other infrastructure,” she said.

“The limestone at Burley already forms part of the landbank, and if this application were refused, the landbank would need to be replenished by extensions at other sites or through the approval of entirely new greenfield quarries.”

Despite officers recommending approval, citing the economic need, the proposal faced opposition from residents, community councils, environmental groups, and Senedd Members.

‘Need’

But Cllr Alan James proposed approving the application, calling it “extremely difficult” but acknowledging: “We clearly have a need.”

Cllr Ellie Chard seconded this, adding: “I feel that we do have to have a landbank… I’m sorry, we need it for our roads and housing, so we do have to have it for Denbighshire and Flintshire, the quantities that we need.”

But several councillors spoke strongly against the plan.

Cllr Andrea Tomlin argued that “tranquillity is difficult to measure”.

She added: “I think we get that (sense of need) from the locals, not from the report or paper definition.”

She then warned that granting permission would be “to the detriment of the amenity”.

Alyn Valley member Cllr Terry Mendies opposed the plans.

“This is a classic case of common sense prevailing,” he said.

“Look at the residents’ objections; the Senedd Members.

“Very succinctly, I would urge members to vote against this.”

Cllr Mendies then formally proposed refusal, citing the “unacceptable impact” on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the weight of formal objections.

The committee also heard that, if rejected, the applicant could appeal the decision, and that the restoration of the site would be required if it were refused.

The proposal had sparked fierce opposition in the run-up to the meeting.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley AONB Joint Advisory Committee, four local community councils, Madra, Ramblers Cymru, and Senedd Members including Sam Rowlands, Carolyn Thomas, Darren Millar, Llyr Gruffydd, Hannah Blythyn, and Mark Isherwood all raised significant concerns, citing environmental harm, traffic, noise, and damage to tourism.

The debate had been delayed twice previously to allow further public consultation.

In the end, councillors sided with the objectors, delivering a resounding rejection of the plans, with 15 votes to three.

