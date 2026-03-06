Controversial school closure plans confirmed

Hayley Jones

Plans to close a primary school devastated by fire three years ago have been approved, despite a campaign by parents calling for the building to be rebuilt, as had previously been agreed by the local authority.

At a meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council on March 5, councillors voted 29 in favour, 20 against, with three abstentions, allowing the authority’s Director of Education to proceed with the next stage of the closure process.

The decision means a statutory notice proposing the discontinuation of Manorbier School will now be published, triggering a 28-day objection period before councillors are asked to make a final decision later this year.

The vote followed an impassioned debate in the council chamber, with nearly half the councillors urging colleagues to reconsider the proposal and warning of the impact on pupils, staff and the wider community.

Protest

Earlier in the day, dozens of parents, residents and campaigners gathered outside County Hall in Haverfordwest in a last-ditch attempt to halt the plans.

Holding placards reading ‘Save Our School’, they called on councillors to reject the proposal and rebuild the school following the devastating fire.

Their protest came after a consultation process which revealed strong public opposition to closure.

Of the 252 responses submitted, more than 90 per cent opposed the proposal. A petition signed by more than 1,500 people was also presented to the council.

Many respondents described Manorbier as a small and nurturing school, particularly suited to pupils needing additional support.

Others warned that losing the school would damage the community and make the area less attractive to young families.

Historic building

The future of the school has been uncertain since October 2022, when a fire destroyed large parts of the historic building, including the roof.

The school, which has served the community since January 1877, has been operating from a nearby community hall ever since.

Council reports say the school building was already in poor condition before the fire and that nearby schools have spare capacity, raising questions about whether rebuilding would represent value for money.

Campaigners have questioned the council’s financial case and argued that insurance money should be used to rebuild the school.

Heated debate

During the meeting, several councillors made emotional pleas to save the school and criticised the council’s handling of the situation since the fire.

Councillor Phil Kidney criticised the council’s response following the fire, describing it as a “catalogue of mistakes and errors”.

He said: “Those parents didn’t even know if their children were alive on the day of the fire. Three years later, many are still dealing with the trauma of what happened. It’s only thanks to teachers and the local community that the children got through it.” Mr Kidney also praised school staff now facing potential redundancy.

Council defence

Responding to criticism, the council’s Director of Education Steven Richard Downes said officers had updated parents and staff regularly and that psychological support had been made available to pupils following the fire.

He did add: “Potentially we could have done more.”

Some councillors supported the proposal, arguing that decisions should be based on long-term sustainability.

Councillor Michelle Bateman said councillors needed to focus on pupil numbers and available places in nearby schools. She said: “We have to take the emotion out of it. This is not about anything but surplus places in two schools close to each other.”