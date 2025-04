Controversial statue outside BBC headquarters goes back on display

A controversial sculpture outside the BBC’s London headquarters has been repaired and is back on display, with the corporation saying it does not condone the artist’s “abusive behaviour”.

The sculpture, which depicts Prospero and Ariel from William Shakespeare’s play The Tempest, was created by Eric Gill, who is said to have sexually abused two of his daughters.

Gill was among the most prominent sculptors of the 20th century until his death in 1940, but his diaries, published much later, detailed the sexual abuse of his daughters. A protective screen has been installed in front of the sculpture and visitors to London’s Broadcasting House, which is a Grade II* listed building, can learn about the history of the building by scanning a QR code.

Capel y Ffin

In August 1924, Gill moved to a disused Anglican monastery, Llanthony Abbey, at Capel-y-ffin in the Black Mountains.

The dilapidated building was high in an isolated valley about fourteen miles from Abergavenny. The monastery chapel was beyond repair, so a new one was quickly built and a Benedictine monk from Caldey Abbey was assigned to the group to hold a daily Mass.

Donald Attwater arrived at Capel-y-ffin shortly before the Gills, David Jones and René Hague, Joan Gill’s future husband, all joined shortly after. Joseph Cribb did not make the move to Wales but his younger brother, Lawrence Cribb (1898–1979), did and eventually became Gill’s main assistant.

Within a few weeks of arriving at Capel-y-ffin, Gill completed Deposition, a black marble torso of Christ, and made The Sleeping Christ, a stone head now in Manchester City Art Gallery. In 1926 he completed a sculpture of Tobias and Sara for the library of St John’s College, Oxford. A war memorial altarpiece in oak relief for Rossall School was completed in 1927

Gill established a strong working relationship with Stanley Morison while at Capel-y-ffin. Morison was the Typographic Advisor to the Monotype Corporation, and persuaded Gill to apply the skills and knowledge he had gained in letter cutting to fonts suitable for mechanical reproduction.

It was at Capel that Gill designed the typefaces Perpetua (1925) and Gill Sans (1927 onwards) and began work on Solus (1929). Gill Sans is considered one of the most successful typefaces ever designed and remains in widespread use.

“Integral”

Regarding Prospero and Ariel, a BBC spokesman said: “Broadcasting House is a building of historical and cultural significance and has been so for almost a century. The sculpture of Ariel and Prospero – depicted as symbols of broadcasting – is an integral part of it. “The BBC in no way condones Gill’s abusive behaviour, but it draws a line between the actions of Gill and the status of these artworks. “When the building was subject to serious criminal damage, on two occasions, there were no easy options for addressing the destruction caused. “Having sought expert advice and opinion, we repaired the facade in line with the building’s Grade II* status. “Additionally, working with Historic England and Westminster City Council, we have installed a protective screen in front of the sculpture to avoid future damage.” Broadcasting House’s Grade II* listing means it is a particularly important building of more than special interest, with just under 6% of listed buildings in England holding that status. It is a step higher than Grade II, which denotes a building is of special interest, according to Historic England. The statue has been on display at Broadcasting House since the early 1930s, and the estimated total cost of the restoration and protective work undertaken is just over £500,000. Historic England chief executive Duncan Wilson said: “We have given advice and guidance to the BBC on their plans to repair the sculpture of Ariel and Prospero by Eric Gill on the Grade II* listed Broadcasting House. “We recognise that, since details of Gill’s abusive behaviours came to light in the late 1980s, he has understandably become a controversial character. “We welcome the BBC’s approach to repairing the sculpture and providing interpretation which explores this complex history. “This is in line with our approach of encouraging thoughtful, long-lasting and powerful (re)interpretation of contested statues and sites which keeps their physical context but adds new layers of meaning and understanding.”

“Mixed feelings”

Speaking outside Broadcasting House on Wednesday, where a security guard has been watching over the sculpture, one BBC employee told the PA news agency they had a mixed opinion on the statue. The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It’s a complicated one isn’t it because I love it and I love Gill’s work but I’m aware of his history and that I find really difficult. “I’m really pleased they’ve put the glass around it because it would have just happened again. They’ve cleaned it as well, my god it looks amazing. “So I have mixed feelings about it but I do think it’s very beautiful and I’m pleased that they’ve protected it and didn’t remove it.” Passer-by Simon Clemmow, 68, of Cambridgeshire, told PA he was happy the statue had been restored. He said: “It’s great that it’s back up. It looks fantastic. I’m in the camp where you separate the art from the person. So obviously I think it’s a fantastic thing. “I do feel angry that someone vandalised it because they should be discussed rather than direct action. I’m all for protest but not things like that.”

