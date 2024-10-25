Controversial statue scheme withdrawn

Bruce Sinclair – Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a controversial sculpture artwork to commemorate the exodus of 36 Welsh locals to the USA more than 200 years ago have been withdrawn.

Some critics said the proposal for a Ceredigion harbour would have been a vanity project ‘imposed’ on the town.

Cymdeithas Cymru – Ohio 2018, the Aberaeron-Ohio Association, sought permission from Ceredigion County Council to site the artwork, entitled The Lost Girl, by the former Tourist Information Centre, Quay Parade, on the north pier of Aberaeron’s harbour.

Poverty

‘The Lost Girl’/’Y Ferch Goll,’ designed by Sebastien Boyesen Design Consultancy was to commemorate the exodus of 36 Welsh locals from the Cilcennin area of Ceredigion to Ohio in 1818, leaving from the town’s harbour to escape a life of poverty and oppression.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “The enterprising emigrants were suffering oppression and poverty due to an increase in population, high taxes and rents and a series of poor harvests in 1815 and 1816.

“Ohio seemed like the dream chance of a new life. Whole families embarked on this perilous journey, initially leaving from Aberaeron to catch a larger ship in Liverpool.

“Of the 36 who started the journey, all arrived in America safely apart from one young girl, called ‘Mary’, and it is her story that we decided to focus on. Through discussion with the steering group, an idea was formed that ‘Mary’ would be the central character in the development of the artwork.

“In many ways, her untold story represents the true nature of the perilous journey in a wooden ship to America more than 200 years ago – that nothing is certain or can be taken for granted. Without doubt, it must have been a heart-breaking conclusion to their fantastical voyage and aspirations.”

Distorted

The proposed sculpture uses a technical fabrication process called ‘Anamorphosis,’ an optical illusion where a distorted image of Mary – in this case made of strips of steel in a grid – comes into focus when viewed from a certain location.

However, not every response to the proposed design was positive, with concerns about cost, visual impact, a claimed change in design and those commemorated not actually being from the town.

Local history society Cymdeithas Aberaeron (CAS) trustees have objected to the design, endorsing “the strong public opposition that the structure will obscure the iconic harbour view out to sea and in particular our beautiful sunsets”.

Design

It also said the scale was inappropriate and the design, which at one stage was to be a 19th century travelling trunk, would only be revealed from certain angles, leaving unsightly struts visible from most places.

It finished: “Society trustees were involved in early discussions about the form the commemoration would take. At that point the proposal was for a sculpture of a 19th century travelling trunk. Something of that nature would be a far more appropriate memorial for our historic harbour town.”

A critic of the proposal, who described its connection to Aberaeron as “tenuous” and “laughable” was David Moores.

He said that, at the time of the exodus, Aberaeron was starting to thrive, with plenty of opportunities for work.

“These Ohio families fled the area when Aberaeron was really in its growth years and left it before it was anywhere near fully established, they therefore made no contribution to the development and growth of the town and as such to commemorate their desire to abandon the area is not only invalid but also somewhat insulting. They played no part in the history or development of this town.”

He also said Aberaeron was merely a stepping stone to their eventual departure from Liverpool, and that Cilcennin was a Lampeter postcode, suggesting that – or even Liverpool – may be a more appropriate location.

Funding

He felt there was an attempt “to impose this monument upon the town,” describing it as “an unwarranted, unwelcome and unjustified vanity project that a small minority group wish to impose upon the residents of Aberaeron”.

“There has been absolutely zero consultation with the residents of the town, this is completely unacceptable, before this application is considered the Cymru-Ohio 2018 group should be required to hold a public consultation process where their views are invited and considered.”

He also questioned how the project would be funded, and warned it could become “a litter trap,” and “an inviting spot for local dogs, cats, vermin and wildlife to perform their ablutions”.

The application before Ceredigion planners was listed as being withdrawn earlier this week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

