Controversial Tommy Robinson supporter endorses top Reform candidate

Emily Price

A controversial Tommy Robinson supporter is endorsing one of Reform UK’s top Senedd election candidates.

Pakistani-origin activist Shoaib Sohail published a photo to Facebook of himself smiling alongside Francesca O’Brien – Reform’s number one candidate for the Gŵyr Abertawe seat.

The “proud supporter” of Advance UK said that after meeting and speaking with O’Brien, he could see she was a “great candidate”.

“I’m ready to help Reform prepare for the Senedd election,” he added.

Sohail hit the headlines last year after claiming he had been sacked by Swansea Council because of his admiration for anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

He said the city authority had asked him to delete offensive content he was publishing to YouTube and social media and had later fired him because of his refusal to comply with their code of conduct.

Nation.Cymru found that in posts published to X, Sohail had likened black people to monkeys and used phrases like “black idiots” and “afghan bastards”.

He said that although he arrived in the UK over ten years ago legally, he feared being deported because of his support for Robinson.

‘Radicalised’

Last month, he told podcaster Liam Tuffs that he had been arrested by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of far-right extremism.

He said that officers came to his home, questioned him on posts he had published online and raised concerns that he was being “radicalised by the far-right”.

Sohail told the podcast that a few days after the visit, his phone and laptop were seized and he was interviewed by police. 11 months later, he was informed that no further action would be taken.

Sohail has described Tommy Robinson as “a white knight” and claimed he has experienced only “love” and “positivity” at marches for the convicted criminal.

He attended Robinson’s court hearing last year wearing a t-shirt with the words “white history month”.

Sohail is currently asking for donations via GoFundMe in order for him to fund “proper legal help to take Swansea Council and the authorities to court”.

‘Arrests’

He wrote: “I lost my job at Swansea Council for simply speaking the truth, that White British people are not racist. Since then, I’ve faced arrests, threats, and total financial ruin for standing by my beliefs.

“My family has sold everything just to survive, our cars, our possessions, even my watches. Now I’m asking for your help to fight back legally and rebuild my life. Every donation, big or small, helps me take one step closer to justice.

He added: “Members of my own Pakistani Muslim community began targeting me simply because I spoke out about the real issues happening in the UK, especially those involving Pakistani grooming gangs and corruption within the Pakistani/Bengali communities.

“For speaking the truth, I have been labelled a ‘racist’ by the very people. I have been arrested, prosecuted, and I am still on bail, all for expressing my views peacefully.

“Meanwhile, the police have completely ignored the death threats I have received online and in person.”

Vetting

It’s not the first time Reform’s Francesca O’Brien has been linked to radical associates of Tommy Robinson.

The former Welsh Conservative jumped ship to Nigel Farage’s party last year.

Shortly after her defection, the Mumbles councillor chaired a meeting with far-right group Voice of Wales to promote misinformation about religious studies lessons at a Swansea school.

We asked O’Brien if she was aware of Sohail’s background before she posed for a photo with him. We also asked why she was so often prepared to embrace supporters of Robinson. She did not respond.

South Wales West Senedd Member Tom Giffard said: “Reform said they were waiting until the last possible moment to announce their candidates because each of them were undergoing a rigorous vetting process.

“This latest candidate scandal proves it was just another Reform lie. If they can’t run a proper vetting process, how on earth could you trust Reform to run a country?

“Don’t risk four years of Reform chaos, vote Welsh Conservative, the only party with the team and the plan to deliver the change Wales needs.”

‘Extreme’

A Welsh Labour source said: “We’ve seen before that Reform UK has no qualms when it comes to receiving endorsements from far-right activists and their supporters.

“Just last month, they failed to renounce of Tommy Robinson’s support for their candidate in Gorton and Denton.

“Welsh Labour will always stand against those who seek to sow hatred and division in our communities”

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “Another day, another link between Reform and extreme far right figures – exposing themselves for who they truly are.

“This May’s election couldn’t be any more important. Poll after poll has made it clear that voters have a choice between two very different futures here in Wales: Reform’s divisive rhetoric and policies, or Plaid Cymru’s hope – with actual solutions to the very real issues facing our communities. Plaid Cymru is the only party that can stop Reform.”